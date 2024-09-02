March 8, 1947 – January 30, 2024

NOCONA – Henry Edward “Hank” Starke, 76, died Jan. 30, 2024 at his home in Nocona Hills.

There will be a memorial service at 11 a.m. on Feb. 10 at Nocona Hills Community Church with Pastor Paul Coronado officiating. A private family interment will be at a later date.

Starke was born on March 8, 1947 in Catskill, NY to Charles McClellan Starke Sr. and Helen Ida Campbell Starke. He joined the U.S. Army in 1966 and retired in 1988 after 22 years of service. He fought in the Vietnam War from which he earned several awards and honors. He then worked in the army as a drill instructor. He also got his degree and became a logistical and retired 1st Sgt. E 8.

After he retired from the army, he worked as a realtor for Connie Boyle Real Estate where he met his wife, Laura Stone. The couple married on July 23, 2005 in Flagler Beach, FL. Starke was an elder at Palm Coast Bible Church. Later he became a member of the Nocona Hills Community Church where he became involved with Operation Christmas Child and many other programs within the church.

He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Charles Francis Starke, Norman “Butch” Starke, Charles McClellan Starke Jr., Donna Campbell Starke and Arlene Starke.

He is survived by his children, Dean Joseph Starke, Kentucky, Inez Renee Stevens, North Carolina and Adam Quinten Starke, Virginia; one step-son; siblings, Mary A. Olivett, Daytona Beach, FL, Joyce Pavlin, Catskill, NY and Floyd Starke, Leeds, NY; four grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Memorial donations may be made to Nocona Hills Community Church, Stanley Fulton Memorial Fund, 104 Nocona Dr., Nocona, TX 76255.

Arrangements entrusted to Jerry Woods Funeral Home in Nocona.