How to Guide helps you know the facts and choose wisely

Thursday is Feb. 29, which signals a Leap Year.

A Leap Year occurs due to our need to keep our modern-day Gregorian Calendar in alignment with the Earth’s revolutions around the Sun. It takes the Earth 365.242199 days—or 365 days, 5 hours, 48 minutes, and 46 seconds—to circle once around the Sun.

Non-leap (common) years are exactly 52 weeks, plus one day. If your birthday falls on a Tuesday normally it will fall on a Wednesday the next year.

A leap year is 52 weeks plus two days. If your birthday fell on a Wednesday last year, in a leap year it “leaps” over Thursday and lands on Friday.