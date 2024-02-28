COUNTY LIFE
How to Guide helps you know the facts and choose wisely
Inside the mid-week Bowie News find the How To Guide offering tips and guidance to make a selection of a service or a professional. Helpful information for your family.
COUNTY LIFE
‘Light Through a Lens’ show reception to open
The team at Davis & Blevins Gallery in Saint Jo will showcase the new work of eight talented photographers for the first show of 2024, “Light Through A Lens.”
This marks the gallery’s seventh annual photography-centric show and sale. It will hang through March 31 with the celebratory artist’s reception 1-4 p.m. on March 2.
This year’s show features the works of Kelly Yandell, Dave Shafer, Emily McCartney Eiguren, Debra Fox, Tim Newton, Katie Sickles Rust, Craig Nadziejka and Willetta Crowe.
Davis & Blevins is located on the town square in Saint Jo.
COUNTY LIFE
2024 brings a Leap Year
Thursday is Feb. 29, which signals a Leap Year.
A Leap Year occurs due to our need to keep our modern-day Gregorian Calendar in alignment with the Earth’s revolutions around the Sun. It takes the Earth 365.242199 days—or 365 days, 5 hours, 48 minutes, and 46 seconds—to circle once around the Sun.
Non-leap (common) years are exactly 52 weeks, plus one day. If your birthday falls on a Tuesday normally it will fall on a Wednesday the next year.
A leap year is 52 weeks plus two days. If your birthday fell on a Wednesday last year, in a leap year it “leaps” over Thursday and lands on Friday.
COUNTY LIFE
NHS film teams head off to state UIL finals at Austin tomorrow
Nocona High School’s film teams and staff got a big send-off today as they headed down to the state finals at Austin. Three of the school’s films, two narrative and one animation, made it to the state UIL finals. Tomorrow the festival will take place showing all the films, the top six and each division and the gold medals will be presented. Good luck to the students and staff as they compete.
Pictured- About to load the bus to Austin Tuesday afternoon. (Courtesy photo)
