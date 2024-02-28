COUNTY LIFE
UIL maps out the ladies championships
The top 24 girls #txhshoops teams are headed to the Alamodome this week for the #UILState Girls Basketball Championships!
uiltexas.org/basketball/state-girls
The slate of teams include the Nocona High School Lady Indians.
COUNTY LIFE
How to Guide helps you know the facts and choose wisely
Inside the mid-week Bowie News find the How To Guide offering tips and guidance to make a selection of a service or a professional. Helpful information for your family.
COUNTY LIFE
‘Light Through a Lens’ show reception to open
The team at Davis & Blevins Gallery in Saint Jo will showcase the new work of eight talented photographers for the first show of 2024, “Light Through A Lens.”
This marks the gallery’s seventh annual photography-centric show and sale. It will hang through March 31 with the celebratory artist’s reception 1-4 p.m. on March 2.
This year’s show features the works of Kelly Yandell, Dave Shafer, Emily McCartney Eiguren, Debra Fox, Tim Newton, Katie Sickles Rust, Craig Nadziejka and Willetta Crowe.
Davis & Blevins is located on the town square in Saint Jo.
COUNTY LIFE
2024 brings a Leap Year
Thursday is Feb. 29, which signals a Leap Year.
A Leap Year occurs due to our need to keep our modern-day Gregorian Calendar in alignment with the Earth’s revolutions around the Sun. It takes the Earth 365.242199 days—or 365 days, 5 hours, 48 minutes, and 46 seconds—to circle once around the Sun.
Non-leap (common) years are exactly 52 weeks, plus one day. If your birthday falls on a Tuesday normally it will fall on a Wednesday the next year.
A leap year is 52 weeks plus two days. If your birthday fell on a Wednesday last year, in a leap year it “leaps” over Thursday and lands on Friday.
