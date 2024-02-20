Margaret “Meg” Eva Helland

May 16, 1941 – February 18, 2024

SUNSET – Frankie “Renabelle” Garrett, 82, was called home to be with the Lord on Feb. 18, 2024.

A funeral service for Renabelle will be at 2 p.m. on Feb. 24 at the First Baptist Church of Bowie, with family visitation from 1 – 2 p.m. prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow at Sunset Cemetery.

Renabelle was born May 16, 1941 in Sunset, to Sallie Eula and James Frank Whitaker. She attended Sunset School and graduated from Bowie High School in 1959. She married Billy Gene Garrett on June 20, 1959 and was married for 64 wonderful years.

She worked as a truck driver, bus driver and as a medication aide for more than 30 years. After retirement she enjoyed farm life, loved to fish and tag along with her daughter Kathy to watch all of her grandchildren’s sporting events. Renabelle never met a stranger and loved every kid that came around as her own.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Sallie Eula and James Frank Whitaker; sisters, Maureen Elrod, Leatrice Baker and Irene Houston and brothers, Pack Whitaker, Charlie Whitaker, Wayne Whitaker, Leland Whitaker, Morgan Whitaker and a newborn brother.

Renabelle is survived by her husband, Gene Garrett; two daughters, Kathy Whatley and husband Robert, Sunset and Betty Sanders, Bowie; eight grandchildren, Sallie Gilliam and Justin, Quanah, Bailey Yerby and Zane, Greeley, CO, Gabby Whatley, Bowie, AJ Whatley, Stephenville, Cruz Whatley, Sunset, Christian Whatley, Sunset, Holly Fenoglio and Tony, Nocona and Dakota Gantt and Jeremy, Blooming Grove and six great-grandchildren, Whitten and Sterling Gilliam, Alayne Yerby, Emory Cauthen and Dax and Lynnox Gantt.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

