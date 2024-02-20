OBITUARIES
Shirley Keck
November 30, 1935 – February 18, 2024
NOCONA – Shirley Keck, 88, died Feb. 18, 2024 in Nocona.
The family gathered at 1 p.m. on Feb. 20 at Eagle Point Cemetery. A graveside service followed at 2 p.m. officiated by Pastor Valleri Sewell.
She was born Nov. 30, 1935 in Nocona to Frank Griffith and Ruby Sewell Griffith. She married Jimmy Keck on Aug. 27, 1950 at the First United Methodist Church in Nocona.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Keck; her parents and one granddaughter.
She is survived by her children, Jim L. Keck, Nocona, Rebecca Henley, Nocona, Chris Keck, Nocona, and Jodye Skinner, Nocona; eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Eagle Point Cemetery, 411 10th St., Nocona, TX 76255, or JDRF North Texas and Oklahoma Chapter 4632, P.O. Box 5029, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5029.
Arrangements entrusted to Jerry Woods Funeral Home in Nocona.
OBITUARIES
Frankie “Renabelle” Garrett
May 16, 1941 – February 18, 2024
SUNSET – Frankie “Renabelle” Garrett, 82, was called home to be with the Lord on Feb. 18, 2024.
A funeral service for Renabelle will be at 2 p.m. on Feb. 24 at the First Baptist Church of Bowie, with family visitation from 1 – 2 p.m. prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow at Sunset Cemetery.
Renabelle was born May 16, 1941 in Sunset, to Sallie Eula and James Frank Whitaker. She attended Sunset School and graduated from Bowie High School in 1959. She married Billy Gene Garrett on June 20, 1959 and was married for 64 wonderful years.
She worked as a truck driver, bus driver and as a medication aide for more than 30 years. After retirement she enjoyed farm life, loved to fish and tag along with her daughter Kathy to watch all of her grandchildren’s sporting events. Renabelle never met a stranger and loved every kid that came around as her own.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Sallie Eula and James Frank Whitaker; sisters, Maureen Elrod, Leatrice Baker and Irene Houston and brothers, Pack Whitaker, Charlie Whitaker, Wayne Whitaker, Leland Whitaker, Morgan Whitaker and a newborn brother.
Renabelle is survived by her husband, Gene Garrett; two daughters, Kathy Whatley and husband Robert, Sunset and Betty Sanders, Bowie; eight grandchildren, Sallie Gilliam and Justin, Quanah, Bailey Yerby and Zane, Greeley, CO, Gabby Whatley, Bowie, AJ Whatley, Stephenville, Cruz Whatley, Sunset, Christian Whatley, Sunset, Holly Fenoglio and Tony, Nocona and Dakota Gantt and Jeremy, Blooming Grove and six great-grandchildren, Whitten and Sterling Gilliam, Alayne Yerby, Emory Cauthen and Dax and Lynnox Gantt.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
Paid publication
OBITUARIES
Margaret “Meg” Eva Helland
January 5, 1967 – February 15, 2024
MONTAGUE – Margaret “Meg” Eva Helland, 57, died Feb. 15, 2024 in Nocona.
The family will receive friends for visitation from 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 22 at Cornerstone Bible Church, 2496 Deer Park Rd, Decatur. A service will immediately follow.
She was born to Geraldine and Ignacio (Nacho) Gonzales on Jan. 5, 1967 in Phoenix, AZ. She worked for an insurance company for many years, leaving in order to be more available for work within the church and community. She continually volunteered to work in church daycares, church camps and after school programs. She also had a small business and sold many unique sewed and embroidered items.
She is survived by her spouse, Jay; children, Gabriella and Joshua; five grandchildren and three brothers, Ignacio Gonzales Jr., Ruben Gonzales and Ernie Gonzales.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
OBITUARIES
Larry Lee Thurman
August 31, 1936 – February 12, 2024
SAINT JO – Larry Lee Thurman, 87, died Feb. 12, 2024 in Saint Jo.
A visitation was from 6 – 8 p.m. Feb. 16 at Scott Funeral Home in Saint Jo. A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on Feb. 17 at First Baptist Church in Saint Jo with Pastor Mark McBride officiating. Interment will follow at Mountain Park Cemetery in Saint Jo.
Thurman was born Aug. 31, 1936 to Lee Manuel and Nell Thurman in Decatur. He attended school in Saint Jo and graduated in 1954. During his senior year, he was voted most athletic boy and best all ‘round boy. Thurman attended Texas A&M where he received a degree in agricultural engineering. He then worked as a civil engineer in Cuba, NM.
While working in New Mexico, he married Mary Alice Wiese. Together they were married 27 years and had two children. The couple moved to Salmon, ID where they raised their children. After Mary’s passing, Thurman attended a class reunion in Saint Jo and was reunited with Sandra Sewell, a former classmate and friend. They married on Dec. 22, 2012 in Las Cruces, NM and were married for 10 years.
Thurman worked for the Bureau of Land Management in Idaho, County Engineer in New Mexico and even working for the State Department in Afghanistan.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Jack and Patrick Thurman.
He is survived by his son, Patrick Lee Thurman; daughter, Linda Marie Thurman; brother, Ancil Thurman and three grandchildren.
Arrangements entrusted to Scott Funeral Home in Saint Jo.
Trending
-
NEWS1 year ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS3 months ago
Suspect indicted, jailed in Tia Hutson murder
-
NEWS10 months ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS1 year ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS7 months ago
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
-
NEWS10 months ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
NEWS1 year ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS1 year ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint