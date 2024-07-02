Connect with us

Nocona ready to roll out its biggest festival of the year

Nocona goes all out this weekend for its largest festival of the year, Mardi Gras Nocona Style Feb. 8-10.
This is the 14th year for this New Orleans style festival that is filled with all the color and fun of its namesake. There will be activities each day climaxing with the “Big Parade,” at 3 p.m. on Feb. 10.
A gumbo dinner kicked off festival week from 5-7 p.m. on Feb. 8 at the H.G. Justin Building for $12. There also was a costume contest that evening at nearby River Star Casino and compete for prizes in a costume contest from 5-9 p.m. Find details on the casino or chamber websites.
On Feb. 9 the ATV Parade hosted by the VFW will line up at 4:30 p.m. with the roll-out at 5 p.m. down Clay Street. All ATV drivers must be at least 16 years old with a valid driver’s license. There is no fee to participate.
A crawfish boil follows at 5:30 p.m. in the Justin Building for $25 until sellout.

COUNTY LIFE

Beatles tribute concert draws big audience

02/07/2024

By

Beatlemania64, a tribute concert to the musical icons the Beatles, filled the Bowie Community Center Saturday night as guests danced and sang along with the lively music that marked the arrival of this beloved band in America in 1964. See more photos in your mid-week Bowie News.

Singers portraying George Harrison and John Lennon performed during Beatlemania64, a tribute band concert. (Photo by Barbara Green)
The singer portraying Paul McCartney sings and plays harmonica. (Photo by Barbara Green)
COUNTY LIFE

Gateway to Bowie Travel Center picks up permits

02/07/2024

By

The building permit for the Gateway of Bowie Travel Center at U.S. Highway 287 North and Farm-to-Market 1125 has been picked up from the City of Bowie code office and the plans list two national chain stores for the center.
Code Officer David Rainey said Victron Stores has plans to build a 9,100 square foot building that includes gasoline sales and a convenience store similar to the one located at Henrietta on U.S. 287. At this time it also will include a Taco Bell and Starbucks.
This project has been in the works since May 2019 when the company purchased a 9.59 acre tract from the city. Delays stemming from the pandemic, supply chains and other factors stalled the project, but it got back on track in late 2023.
Originally the plan set an estimated $2.5 million cost for the project. Rainey said it is unclear when construction may begin, but their plans have been approved with permits created and picked up by company officials.

COUNTY LIFE

Beatlemania64 arrived in Bowie Saturday night

02/05/2024

A large crowd of enthusiastic Beatles’ fans enjoyed the tribute concert from Beatlemania64 at the Bowie Community Center Saturday night. The crowd was filled with all ages who sang along with the classics. (Photo by Barbara Green)

