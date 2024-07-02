Beatles tribute concert draws big audience

Nocona goes all out this weekend for its largest festival of the year, Mardi Gras Nocona Style Feb. 8-10.

This is the 14th year for this New Orleans style festival that is filled with all the color and fun of its namesake. There will be activities each day climaxing with the “Big Parade,” at 3 p.m. on Feb. 10.

A gumbo dinner kicked off festival week from 5-7 p.m. on Feb. 8 at the H.G. Justin Building for $12. There also was a costume contest that evening at nearby River Star Casino and compete for prizes in a costume contest from 5-9 p.m. Find details on the casino or chamber websites.

On Feb. 9 the ATV Parade hosted by the VFW will line up at 4:30 p.m. with the roll-out at 5 p.m. down Clay Street. All ATV drivers must be at least 16 years old with a valid driver’s license. There is no fee to participate.

A crawfish boil follows at 5:30 p.m. in the Justin Building for $25 until sellout.

Read the full schedule in your mid-week Bowie News.