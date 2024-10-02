Phase II of U.S. 82 project will be rebid

Thanks to sky high costs, the bid process for phase two of the U.S. Highway 82 expansion project will be rebid.

The decision to rebid came late Tuesday following a bid opening on Feb. 1 with only two submissions. Adele Lewis-Brauer, public information officer for the Wichita Falls office of the Texas Department of Transportation district office, said the low bid came in 31% higher than the engineer’s estimate.

“Anytime bids are seriously over or under the estimate, we need to take time to check out the plans. The transportation planning and development engineer will write a justification to the Texas Transportation Commission to ask them to approve any change,” said the PIO.

The commission was next scheduled to meet on Feb. 21 when they were expected to make a decision, however, late Tuesday afternoon she received information that due to the overage and other errors in the contract the job will be rebid in June or July.

Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.