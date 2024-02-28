Plan your next vacation like a pro

(Family Features) If the chance to unplug, recharge and just get away is calling your name, it’s a sign that it’s time to plan a vacation. Whether you envision a trip around town or across the country, getting organized and doing a little prep work can help you make the most of the experience.

A destination like California offers cities big and small with an assortment of activities, theme parks, shopping districts, beaches, restaurants and more to be explored. Start planning your next getaway with these travel tips from the experts at Visit California:

Plan Ahead

Last-minute trips can get you deals, but you might also be limited by what you’re able to see and do. Ticketed attractions that sell out quickly may be off the table, and the most desirable hotels can fill well ahead of time, too. Planning ahead often allows you to map out the most successful adventure.

Set a Budget

Be sure to consider transportation, accommodations, meals and admission to various attractions. Consider which aspects of a vacation are most important to you and budget more money to those areas, like a five-star meal, ocean view room or priority pass to a favorite park.

Take Advantage of Visitor’s Guides

Using tools such as visitor’s guides can help you make the most of your trip, from identifying must-see attractions to finding the best places to eat and sleep. Many guides are available to download for free online so you can immediately start exploring. For example, the “2024 California Visitor’s Guide: The Best of California” is a testament to the Golden State’s playful spirit, featuring “58 Reasons Why California is the Ultimate Playground,” and is filled with travel tips from passionate locals, like cover star Zoey Deschanel, including:

“8 New Trails to Explore,” showcasing freshly constructed paths in California’s parks

“Sustainable Sips,” a guide to some of California’s eco-friendly wineries

“Plan-Ahead Travel Guide,” where readers can learn how to score a spot at the state’s most coveted attractions

“6 Fabulous Film Locations,” a jet-setting guide from movie scout Lori Balton

“California Shopping: A to Z Guide,” a comprehensive guide to shopping throughout the Golden State

“From surfing dogs and summer skiing to cosplay conventions and a world-renowned culinary scene, California’s options for play abound, accommodating every type of traveler,” said Caroline Beteta, president and CEO of Visit California. “That playful spirit is ingrained in every aspect of what makes our state so special and this year’s guide will help readers discover how they can experience it firsthand.”

Pack Appropriately

Staying comfortable throughout your journey ensures you can focus on the experiences. Be sure you’re familiar with the climate, including the forecast during the time you’ll be visiting. While summer days can be quite warm, evenings on the coast often warrant a light jacket. Also be sure you’re prepared for the activities you’ve planned, such as adequate footwear for hiking, long pants for horseback riding and sunscreen for time outdoors.

Create an Itinerary

Even if you prefer a more spontaneous getaway, having at least a loose idea of how you’d like to spend your time traveling can help you be more efficient and avoid wasting time. Think about the things you want to accomplish and fit them together so you can avoid awkward gaps or unnecessary travel and ensure you get to pack in as many experiences as you’d like.

Start planning your next trip by visiting VisitCalifornia.com/travel-guides to order a guide and find additional tips and helpful tools.

