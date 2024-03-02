Ratliff given six months for animal cruelty livestock

A Bowie area attorney was sentenced to six months in the Clay County jail on cruelty to animal charges after a trial where he was found guilty Wednesday.

Edward Michael Ratliff, 67, was arrested in Oct. 26, 2022 after Clay County Sheriff’s deputies investigated a report of malnourished animals on property owned by Ratliff in southern Clay County. Deputies said they found deceased and malnourished animals.

After a guilty verdict was given in the trial for multiple animal cruelty charges, Ratliff was given six months in county jail.

