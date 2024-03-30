COUNTY LIFE
Bowie bands have successful week; 4th year for sweepstakes
The Bowie Independent School District band program had successful competitions this week as the high school band earned sweepstakes for the fourth year in a row.
High school and the junior high bands traveled to Argyle for Region 2 University Interscholastic League concert and sightreading contests.
The high school and junior high white bands competed on Tuesday. BHS Director German Torres said the band earned straight division one ratings (superior) from all six judges. This was their fourth consecutive year to win sweepstakes, which encompasses the band’s division one rating from fall marching contest plus concert and sight reading.
The BJH White band, directed by Robert Frick received an excellent division on stage for concert and a superior in sight reading. The BJH maroon band earned a division one in both.
The directors said they were super proud of all the kids for all their hard work and musicianship they have put into their performances this year.
Forestburg hosts its first bond info meeting April 2
The first of two informational meetings on a May 4 school bond proposal for Forestburg Independent School District is planned for 6:30 p.m. on April 2 at the Forestburg Community Center.
A second program is at 9 a.m. on April 13, also at the center. FISD Board of Trustees are asking voters to consider two bond proposals that total $6.1 million and would go to major infrastructure improvements and additions in the district.
Proposal A is $4.1 million and would fund a new addition at the school with two new secondary classrooms, a new science lab, restrooms, facilities that also serve as a storm shelter, removal of asbestos in two classrooms, secure access control at all entrances and replace the existing roof system.
Proposition B for $2.1 million would provide a new eight-lane UIL compliant track, new bleacher system and pressbox and new field.
The recommendation is a 20-year bond for Proposition A and a 15-year bond for Proposition B to run concurrent if approved. If only A passed it would add 16 cents and B would be 10 cents per $100. The tax impact if both pass would be a 26 cents per $100 in property value for the first 15 years then 16 cents in the final five years of the bond. Find information on the district’s website at forestburgisd.net/634587_3.
Bowie News opens Yard of the Month contest
Spring has sprung and it is time to nominate top yards from your neighborhood to be considered for The Bowie News Yard of the Month.
The first award will be made for April and nominations may be submitted through April 26. The winner will be announced in the May 1 edition of The Bowie News.
Call the Bowie News office at 940-872-2247 or email it to [email protected]. Please include the address and name of the resident if you know it or a contact phone number for the nominee.
Sponsored by The Bowie News and Beautify Our Bowie, the contest winner gets to show off the brightly colored Yard of the Month sign in their yard during the month. A winner will be named for April, May and June.
The names of nominees may be submitted more than once throughout the contest if they are not a winner. Winners from last season will not be considered to allow for others to have an opportunity to participate.
A group of experienced gardeners volunteer their time to visit all the nominees and select a winner.
This contest will recognize a beautiful yard which is not necessarily the most fancy or elaborate, but one that shows care and upkeep in their neighborhood. The goal is to encourage all Bowie residents to keep their properties clean and looking nice for everyone to enjoy.
Criteria for judging will include ongoing maintenance of the yard and landscaping. The yard needs to be clean and free of trash, junk or other unsightly objects. Grass and shrubs need to maintained at reasonable levels.
Landscaping also will be considered, but are encouraged to include not only annuals for the season, but permanent items such as shrubs, vines or hardscape, as well as decorative structures like a gazebo or benches throughout the yard.
Jammin’ at the Justin makes temporary move
The March 30 Jammin’ at the Justin makes a move to the Nocona Senior Citizens Center, 400 Boston due to a scheduling conflict.
Jammin’ begins at 6 p.m. Come out to play or sing, or just sit back and enjoy the music at the free show. Tips will go to the senior center.
