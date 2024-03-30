Forestburg hosts its first bond info meeting April 2

Spring has sprung and it is time to nominate top yards from your neighborhood to be considered for The Bowie News Yard of the Month.

The first award will be made for April and nominations may be submitted through April 26. The winner will be announced in the May 1 edition of The Bowie News.

Call the Bowie News office at 940-872-2247 or email it to [email protected]. Please include the address and name of the resident if you know it or a contact phone number for the nominee.

Sponsored by The Bowie News and Beautify Our Bowie, the contest winner gets to show off the brightly colored Yard of the Month sign in their yard during the month. A winner will be named for April, May and June.

The names of nominees may be submitted more than once throughout the contest if they are not a winner. Winners from last season will not be considered to allow for others to have an opportunity to participate.

A group of experienced gardeners volunteer their time to visit all the nominees and select a winner.

This contest will recognize a beautiful yard which is not necessarily the most fancy or elaborate, but one that shows care and upkeep in their neighborhood. The goal is to encourage all Bowie residents to keep their properties clean and looking nice for everyone to enjoy.

Criteria for judging will include ongoing maintenance of the yard and landscaping. The yard needs to be clean and free of trash, junk or other unsightly objects. Grass and shrubs need to maintained at reasonable levels.

Landscaping also will be considered, but are encouraged to include not only annuals for the season, but permanent items such as shrubs, vines or hardscape, as well as decorative structures like a gazebo or benches throughout the yard.