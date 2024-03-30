Bowie powerlifter Zambrano competes at state meet

Nocona

The Nocona Lady Indians picked up a road win at Alvord on Tuesday in a close fought game.

The Lady Indians won 6-4 against the Lady Bulldogs to earn their first district win against a 2A team.

Nocona came into the game following a 9-0 loss against Muenster.

The Lady Indians struck first. Reagan Phipps hit a leadoff single. Avery Crutsinger drew a walk to advance. A groundout moved both into scoring position. Phipps would then score on a steal home to put Nocona up 1-0.

Alvord scored in a similar way on the base paths in the first inning to tie the game up at 1-1.

After two scoreless innings, the Lady Bulldogs took their first lead in the fourth inning with a two RBI single to go up 3-1.

Nocona answered in the fifth inning. Phipps drove in one run with a triple. Crutsinger got on base thanks to a fielding error that allowed Phipps to score.

Later Skye Kirby drove in one run with a single to put the Lady Indians back ahead 4-3.

Nocona added to its lead in the sixth inning. Tinley Cable scored thanks to a fielding error trying to get the ball in from the outfield after a Phipps single. Crutsinger then hit a groundball to first base that resulted in an error that allowed Phipps to score and make it 6-3.

The Lady Bulldogs answered in the same inning, getting one run back with an RBI single to cut the lead to 6-4.

Alvord had a chance for more as it loaded the bases up with no outs. Nocona’s defense got out of the jam with a groundout at home plate, a fly out and a strikeout from Heidi Atteberry.

The seventh inning had much less drama as the Lady Indians closed the game with three straight groundouts.

Nocona won 6-4.

Saint Jo

The Saint Jo Lady Panthers lost a tough game against Lindsay at home on Monday.

The Lady Knights won 18-1 after three innings due to run-rule as the big and tough 2A team shoved its weight around.

Lindsay did most of its damage in the second inning, scoring 11 runs. Down 4-0 after the first inning, Saint Jo had its best success with its bats at the beginning of the game.

Payzlie Cervantes led off with a single. She would steal second base and later be moved to third base on a groundout. Taylor Patrick then drove her in with a single to make the score at the time 4-1.

Then the Lady Panthers had a defensive inning from hell and allowed 11 runs and the competitive part of the game was over.

Saint Jo did draw walks in each of the second and third innings, but that was all the offense it could muster in response.

Lindsay added three more runs in the third inning to make the final score 18-1.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.