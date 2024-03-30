SPORTS
Lady Rabbits beat Lady Mustangs 9-7
The Bowie Lady Rabbits won their second district game this season as they beat City View at home on Tuesday night.
The Lady Rabbits won 9-7, with all of their runs coming from the middle innings.
Bowie was coming off a loss to Holliday, but one that still had some positive takeaways the team was hoping to bring into Tuesday’s game against the Lady Mustangs.
The first inning neither team scored, despite Serenity Klump hitting a two out triple for the Lady Rabbits to try and spark something.
In the second inning, City View led off with a double that came back to bite Bowie. After a single put runners at the corners and with two outs, a passed ball allowed the runner to come in and score to put the Lady Mustangs up 1-0.
The Lady Rabbits answered in the bottom of the third inning with a big offensive spurt. Victoria Cox and Chloe Kinney led off with back-to-back doubles. Rhyan Carle laid down a bunt that loaded the bases.
After an fly out, KP Rutherford grounded out, but not before one run scored. Imala Walker then hit a two RBI double to give Bowie the lead.
Sadie Britt followed with a single to put runners at the corners where Kaylie Kinney drove in one more run with a single. The Lady Rabbits led 4-1 heading into the fourth inning.
City View fired back. A single, a double and two fielding errors allowed the Lady Mustangs to score four runs to take the lead 5-4. It did not take long for Bowie to get the lead back.
In the bottom of the fifth inning, Cox led off and got on base thanks to a fielding error. She moved to third base after a fly out and a sacrifice bunt.
Klump then drove her in with a single. Rutherford followed by drawing a walk. Walker then drove in both in with a triple. Britt then brought Walker home with a single.
Britt advanced to second on a passed ball and to third base on an error by the pitcher. Kinny then drove her in with a double to put Bowie up 9-5.
City View got two of the runs back in the fifth inning thanks to three fielding errors, a single, a double and a walk to cut the lead down to 9-7.
City View’s best chance to add more runs came in the sixth inning when it loaded the bases up with two outs after a single, a fielding error and a hit batter. On the first pitch, Kinney induced a groundout to first base to get out of the jam.
In the final inning, Kinney struck out two batters and fielded a groundball at her position for the final out.
Bowie won 9-7.

Softball Roundup
Nocona
The Nocona Lady Indians picked up a road win at Alvord on Tuesday in a close fought game.
The Lady Indians won 6-4 against the Lady Bulldogs to earn their first district win against a 2A team.
Nocona came into the game following a 9-0 loss against Muenster.
The Lady Indians struck first. Reagan Phipps hit a leadoff single. Avery Crutsinger drew a walk to advance. A groundout moved both into scoring position. Phipps would then score on a steal home to put Nocona up 1-0.
Alvord scored in a similar way on the base paths in the first inning to tie the game up at 1-1.
After two scoreless innings, the Lady Bulldogs took their first lead in the fourth inning with a two RBI single to go up 3-1.
Nocona answered in the fifth inning. Phipps drove in one run with a triple. Crutsinger got on base thanks to a fielding error that allowed Phipps to score.
Later Skye Kirby drove in one run with a single to put the Lady Indians back ahead 4-3.
Nocona added to its lead in the sixth inning. Tinley Cable scored thanks to a fielding error trying to get the ball in from the outfield after a Phipps single. Crutsinger then hit a groundball to first base that resulted in an error that allowed Phipps to score and make it 6-3.
The Lady Bulldogs answered in the same inning, getting one run back with an RBI single to cut the lead to 6-4.
Alvord had a chance for more as it loaded the bases up with no outs. Nocona’s defense got out of the jam with a groundout at home plate, a fly out and a strikeout from Heidi Atteberry.
The seventh inning had much less drama as the Lady Indians closed the game with three straight groundouts.
Nocona won 6-4.
Saint Jo
The Saint Jo Lady Panthers lost a tough game against Lindsay at home on Monday.
The Lady Knights won 18-1 after three innings due to run-rule as the big and tough 2A team shoved its weight around.
Lindsay did most of its damage in the second inning, scoring 11 runs. Down 4-0 after the first inning, Saint Jo had its best success with its bats at the beginning of the game.
Payzlie Cervantes led off with a single. She would steal second base and later be moved to third base on a groundout. Taylor Patrick then drove her in with a single to make the score at the time 4-1.
Then the Lady Panthers had a defensive inning from hell and allowed 11 runs and the competitive part of the game was over.
Saint Jo did draw walks in each of the second and third innings, but that was all the offense it could muster in response.
Lindsay added three more runs in the third inning to make the final score 18-1.

Baseball Roundup
Nocona
The Nocona Indians lost a close game at home against Lindsay on Tuesday.
The Knights won 5-1 in a game where the Indians just could not get enough hits to come back.
Lindsay got out to a lead to start the game, with three runs on base hits in the top of the first inning to go up 3-0.
Nocona was able to scrape a run in in the bottom of the first inning.
Walker Murphey was able to draw a leadoff walk. He advanced to second base thanks to an error trying to pick him off.
A batter later, a dropped third strike got by for a passed ball that allowed him to come in and score during the confusion to cut the lead to 3-1 and keep the Indians in it.
Lindsay only added two more runs in the game on a two out RBI double in the fourth inning and an RBI single in the sixth inning.
Nocona drew four more walks in the game, but ended with only one hit. The Knights committed three fielding errors, but none came at the right time to allow the Indians to score any more runs.
Lindsay won 5-1.
Saint Jo
The Saint Jo Panthers lost a tough district game against Perrin-Whitt on Monday night.
The Pirates won 13-3 after five innings due to run-rule against the Panthers.
The game started out close in the first inning as the teams exchanged one run. After a scoreless second inning, Perrin-Whitt broke the game open with six runs in the third inning to go up 7-1.
Saint Jo’s offense could not respond until the Pirates added three runs in both the fourth and fifth inning to go up 13-1.
The Panthers needed to score three runs to keep the game going and avoid getting run-ruled.
Saint Jo scored two, but came up one run short to keep the game from ending early.
The Pirates won 13-3.
Bellevue
The Bellevue Eagles had a tough game at Muenster.
The Hornets won 28-0 after three innings due to run-rule.
It would always be hard for a 1A school to compete against a playoff 2A program like Muenster, let alone a 1A school just starting up its baseball program.
There were not a lot of positives in a game like this.
The Eagles finished with three hits and two walks on offense. Despite the amount of runs given up, Bellevue committed only four fielding errors in the game.
But too many hits and walks given up will undo even the best defense.

Bowie baseball bounces back with shutout win against City View
The Bowie Jackrabbits beat City View at home on Tuesday night to pick up the team’s second district win.
The Jackrabbits won 8-0 against the Mustangs to wash its teeth from the tough loss in the previous game.
Bowie was coming off an ugly game against Holliday it lost by run-rule and needed a pick-me-up. With the team starting its ace on the mound, Edmond De Leon, it was as good a game as any to get the team some momentum back.
The Jackrabbits got on the board first when Troy Kesey hit a solo home run far over the left field wall and closer to Mose Johnson Lake than any this season. Bowie led 1-0 after the first inning.
The Jackrabbits then scored more in the second inning. Will Cross scored on a wild pitch. Rayder Mann drove in a run on a single. Tucker Jones then drove him in on a triple. Boston Farris followed with a single to put Bowie up 5-0.
After a scoreless third inning, the Jackrabbits added a couple more in the fourth inning. Kesey led off with a single.
De Leon then hit a double two days later to drive him home. Cross, running for De Leon, then was driven in by a groundout from Hayden Rodgriguez to put Bowie up 7-0.
After a scoreless fifth inning, Bowie scored one last run in the sixth inning. With the bases loaded and two outs, Cy Egenbacher drove in one run on a single to make the final score 8-0.

