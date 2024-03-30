Lady Rabbits beat Lady Mustangs 9-7

The Bowie Lady Rabbits won their second district game this season as they beat City View at home on Tuesday night.

The Lady Rabbits won 9-7, with all of their runs coming from the middle innings.

Bowie was coming off a loss to Holliday, but one that still had some positive takeaways the team was hoping to bring into Tuesday’s game against the Lady Mustangs.

The first inning neither team scored, despite Serenity Klump hitting a two out triple for the Lady Rabbits to try and spark something.

In the second inning, City View led off with a double that came back to bite Bowie. After a single put runners at the corners and with two outs, a passed ball allowed the runner to come in and score to put the Lady Mustangs up 1-0.

The Lady Rabbits answered in the bottom of the third inning with a big offensive spurt. Victoria Cox and Chloe Kinney led off with back-to-back doubles. Rhyan Carle laid down a bunt that loaded the bases.

After an fly out, KP Rutherford grounded out, but not before one run scored. Imala Walker then hit a two RBI double to give Bowie the lead.

Sadie Britt followed with a single to put runners at the corners where Kaylie Kinney drove in one more run with a single. The Lady Rabbits led 4-1 heading into the fourth inning.

City View fired back. A single, a double and two fielding errors allowed the Lady Mustangs to score four runs to take the lead 5-4. It did not take long for Bowie to get the lead back.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Cox led off and got on base thanks to a fielding error. She moved to third base after a fly out and a sacrifice bunt.

Klump then drove her in with a single. Rutherford followed by drawing a walk. Walker then drove in both in with a triple. Britt then brought Walker home with a single.

Britt advanced to second on a passed ball and to third base on an error by the pitcher. Kinny then drove her in with a double to put Bowie up 9-5.

City View got two of the runs back in the fifth inning thanks to three fielding errors, a single, a double and a walk to cut the lead down to 9-7.

City View’s best chance to add more runs came in the sixth inning when it loaded the bases up with two outs after a single, a fielding error and a hit batter. On the first pitch, Kinney induced a groundout to first base to get out of the jam.

In the final inning, Kinney struck out two batters and fielded a groundball at her position for the final out.

Bowie won 9-7.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.