SCHOOL NEWS
Guests readers celebrate Dr. Seuss’ books
It was Dr. Seuss Week at Bowie Elementary celebrating the ever popular Cat in the Hat books and the birthday of its author Theodor Geisel. There were dress-up days and guests came in to read to the kids. Officer Bob Blackburn, school resource officer, read to the Head Start children. (Courtesy photo)
SCHOOL NEWS
BHS teacher recognized as exemplary teacher
Tabatha Jones was named a winner of the 2024 Jack Harvey Exemplary Teacher Award. Each year, outstanding educators are nominated by their administrators from partnering school districts to be honored. Weatherford College hosted an award luncheon last week to recognize the award recipients.
Assistant Superintendent Lee Ann Farris said Mrs. “Tab” Jones is dedicated to the students and staff of Bowie High School, goes above and beyond to help others be successful, and is loved by all. She is an integral member of the Bowie High School staff as a math teacher, MTSS Coordinator, UIL Coordinator, Campus Testing Coordinator, and organizer of all things. We are proud to have her represent Bowie ISD as the Jack Harvey winner.
SCHOOL NEWS
Jackrabbit Preview on March 4
Bowie High School’s Jackrabbit Preview is at 5:30 p.m. on March 4 in the BHS Cafeteria.
This will be for all incoming freshman for the 24-25 school year.
SCHOOL NEWS
Donkey basketball event coming to Forestburg
New rodeo stars will be born during the wild and crazy “Dairyland Donkey Basketball Show” at the Forestburg ISD school gym on March 2.
A meal of pulled pork sandwiches or all beef hot dogs will be available starting at 6 p.m. and the zany games will begin at 7 p.m.
It’s basketball played on real, live donkeys and it will be wilder than a rodeo and funnier than a circus. All local players will be riding, so come out and see someone you may know try to ride a donkey and play basketball at the same time. It is a thrill a minute, a spill a minute. Laugh as you’ve never laughed before at the wild and crazy Donkey Basketball show.
This fun-filled event is sponsored by the Forestburg Independent School District Education Foundation. All proceeds will be used to fund scholarships for local high school seniors and grants to local teachers. There will be three donkey basketball games and pictures on the donkeys for kids up to age 12.
Advance tickets can be purchased from members of the Foundation, at the school, at the Forestburg Store or Tony’s Produce. Presale tickets are $7 for ages 6 and up. Tickets at the door are $10 for ages 6 and up.
Bowie News file photo for donkey basketball
