BHS teacher recognized as exemplary teacher

Tabatha Jones was named a winner of the 2024 Jack Harvey Exemplary Teacher Award. Each year, outstanding educators are nominated by their administrators from partnering school districts to be honored. Weatherford College hosted an award luncheon last week to recognize the award recipients.

Assistant Superintendent Lee Ann Farris said Mrs. “Tab” Jones is dedicated to the students and staff of Bowie High School, goes above and beyond to help others be successful, and is loved by all. She is an integral member of the Bowie High School staff as a math teacher, MTSS Coordinator, UIL Coordinator, Campus Testing Coordinator, and organizer of all things. We are proud to have her represent Bowie ISD as the Jack Harvey winner.

