NEWS
Primary election day on Tuesday
Party primary election day is finally here on March 5 as Texas voters select national, state and local leaders, who will in turn face off against any party opposition in November.
Many voters will be happy to see the end of candidate calls, fliers and tv commercials come to an end. Area political forums also have seen the sparks fly among the prospects. However, campaigning will fire back up as runoffs get underway.
Early voting was coming to an end on Friday with 1,841 voting early as of 1 p.m.
Early balloting was different this year with expanded hours including weekend voting last Saturday and Sunday, and extended hours from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. during the last week.
In the party primaries a voter must select a party in which to cast a ballot. In the event of a runoff, the voter can only vote in that party’s runoffs.
Locations for voting on Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. will be as follows: Montague County Courthouse annex in Montague, H.J. Justin Building in Nocona, Saint Jo Civic Center, Bowie Senior Citizens Center, Tales ‘N’ Trails Museum, Bowie Public Library, Forestburg Community Center, Sunset City Hall, Ringgold Fire Hall and Valley View Baptist Church. For specific addresses see the adjacent chart.
See more on the election in the weekend Bowie News.
NEWS
Looney given guilty verdict by jury on meth charge
On Wednesday afternoon a Montague County Grand Jury found James Bruce Looney guilty of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.
The jury deliberated about 20 minutes before returning the verdict on the 64-year-old Nocona man. Looney was arrested after a traffic stop on Feb. 4, 2023 by Montague Sheriff’s Deputy Daniel Carter.
During an inventory of the vehicle officers found about 160 grams of methamphetamine, along with packaging materials and a firearm.
Casey Hall, 97th District Attorney and lead prosecutor on this case said, “I am extremely proud of the efforts of the deputies who worked so hard on this case. Because of their efforts, 160 grams of meth as taken off of the streets.”
Looney faces up to life in prison for committing this crime. He was set for sentencing by District Judge Trish Byars on Friday, but she took it under advisement resetting it to 4:30 p.m. March 7.
NEWS
City of Bowie receives strong audit
By BARBARA GREEN
[email protected]
The Bowie City Council received a strong audit for fiscal 2022-23 at this week’s council meeting, along with updates on various projects.
Valerie Halverson of Mathis, West Huffines Group presented the outside audit report at this week’s council session finding no issues during the process. She said all the general accounting principals had been met and the audit went well with the city’s finance team.
The accountant went through the balance sheets and explanatory statements in the report. The city’s total revenues were $19,870,226. Some 75% of city revenue comes from charges for services. Sales, property and franchise taxes make up 7%, 11% and 3% of the total revenues. Grants and contributions and other minor categories make up the remaining 4%.
Read the full story in your weekend Bowie News.
NEWS
97th District courtroom at Montague to get kevlar panels
By BARBARA GREEN
[email protected]
Montague County will make some security upgrades in the 97th District Courtroom and will apply for grants to replace radio equipment in the sheriff’s office following court action Monday.
Commissioner Bob Langford told the court he was approached by Security Baliff James Bacon about installing bulletproof material in the podium and wall panels in front of the judge, court reporter and jury panel. The Kevlar balistic panels are about 1.25 inches thick.
Langford explained this was a recommendation from the security officer, not something pushed by District Judge Trish Byars. The panels would be installed on the inside of the present wall panels providing a shield on the lower level.
County Judge Kevin Benton added active shooter training directs people to get down as low as possible. Langford said this would allow people to crawl along the floor with some protection trying to get to safety.
Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.
Trending
-
NEWS1 year ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS4 months ago
Suspect indicted, jailed in Tia Hutson murder
-
NEWS11 months ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS1 year ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS7 months ago
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
-
NEWS10 months ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
NEWS1 year ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS1 year ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint