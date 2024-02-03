Looney given guilty verdict by jury on meth charge

Party primary election day is finally here on March 5 as Texas voters select national, state and local leaders, who will in turn face off against any party opposition in November.

Many voters will be happy to see the end of candidate calls, fliers and tv commercials come to an end. Area political forums also have seen the sparks fly among the prospects. However, campaigning will fire back up as runoffs get underway.

Early voting was coming to an end on Friday with 1,841 voting early as of 1 p.m.

Early balloting was different this year with expanded hours including weekend voting last Saturday and Sunday, and extended hours from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. during the last week.

In the party primaries a voter must select a party in which to cast a ballot. In the event of a runoff, the voter can only vote in that party’s runoffs.

Locations for voting on Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. will be as follows: Montague County Courthouse annex in Montague, H.J. Justin Building in Nocona, Saint Jo Civic Center, Bowie Senior Citizens Center, Tales ‘N’ Trails Museum, Bowie Public Library, Forestburg Community Center, Sunset City Hall, Ringgold Fire Hall and Valley View Baptist Church. For specific addresses see the adjacent chart.

