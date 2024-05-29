SPORTS
Bowie, Nocona hosting sports camps next week
With summer here, school coaching staffs have started hosting summer sports camps.
While it might be too late to join the basketball camps at Bowie and Nocona going on this week, there are others on the horizon to sign your kids up for.
At Bowie next week on June 3-5 are football and softball camps.
The football camp is at the high school football stadium from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. It is for incoming 2-6th graders and will cost $60. To register online, go to the Bowie ISD Athletics Facebook page and scan a QR code so your kid will get a camp T-shirt. The camp will take walk-ups on the first day of camp if you are unable to do so before hand.
The Bowie softball camp will be split up into two sessions. Incoming 1-5th graders are scheduled for 8:30-11:30 a.m. while incoming 6-9th graders are scheduled for 12-3 p.m.
The camp will take place at the high school softball field. It will cost $60 per camper. There is a QR code you can scan to register online if you go to the Bowie ISD Athletics Facebook page.
You also can contact Coach Heather Daniell at 940-872-1511 or email her at [email protected].
At Nocona, volleyball and football camps are both scheduled for June 10-12.
The football camp will be at the high school football field and will be 9-11 a.m. Incoming kindergarten through ninth graders are welcome to sign up. The cost is $50 per camper.
If you register before June 7, you will get your camper a T-shirt. Walk-ups will be accepted, but a T-shirt cannot be guaranteed.
You can register online if you go to the Nocona ISD Athletics Facebook page and scan the QR Code. Checks and cash can be dropped off at the field house.
The Nocona volleyball camp will be split up into two sessions. The first session is for incoming 6-9th graders and will be at 9 a.m.-12 p.m. the second session is for incoming 1-5th graders and will be at 1-3 p.m.
Both sessions will be at the high school gym and will cost $50 per camper. Checks and cash can be dropped off at the junior high. You can contact Coach Kara Lucherk for more information.
You can scan a QR code at the Nocona ISD Athletics on a post from May 7 or you can contact Coach Kara Lucherk with more questions at [email protected].
SPORTS
Bowie softball all-district awards released
Bowie
First team
Kaylie Kinney, Chloe Kinney
Second team
Sadie Britt, Victoria Cox, KP Rutherford, Serenity Klump
Honorable mention
Laney Oliver, Sage Gossett, Rhyan Carle, Laci Goodwin
Academic all-district
Laney Oliver, Sadie Britt, Sage Gossett, Beau Combs, Victoria Watson, Imala Walker, Payton Holt
To see some more pictures of the softball players, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.
SPORTS
Saint Jo Sports Awards
The Saint Jo High School Awards Banquet was on May 21. At the end of the sports section, the athletes of the year awards went to Devin Stewart and Taylor Patrick.
To see pictures of the team award winners in ever sport, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.
SPORTS
Summer basketball camps are coming this week
With summer starting up, the first few days can be spent with kids spending some time learning basketball fundamentals and having fun at either Bowie or Nocona.
For Bowie kids, both boy and girl camps will be on May 28-30 and will cost $60 per camper. School employs will have to pay $50.
There will be two sessions for younger and older kids.
For the girl’s camp, incoming 2-5th graders will make up the younger kid session which will be at the junior high from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The older session will be incoming 6-9th graders which will be at the high school from 8:30-10:30 a.m.
The boy’s camp will have incoming campers from kindergarten to 5th grade in the first session at the junior high from 8:30-10:30 a.m.
The older session for incoming 6-9th graders will be scheduled for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the high school.
Both camp registration forms can be found on the Bowie ISD Athletics Facebook page.
Walk-ups on the first day also will be available.
Any questions can be emailed to Ryan Dykes at [email protected] for the boys camp and Matthew Miller at [email protected] for the girls camp.
For Nocona kids, both boy and girl basketball camps will be on May 28-30 and will cost $50 per camper.
The girl’s basketball camp will have incoming 5-9th graders in the high school gym from 9 a.m. to noon. The younger session of incoming kindergarteners to 4th graders will be at the elementary school gym from 1-3 p.m.
The boy’s basketball camp will have oncoming 5-9th graders at the elementary school gym from 9-11 a.m. The incoming kindergarteners to 4th graders will be in the high school gym from 12:30-3:30 p.m.
For more information on how to sign up ahead of time, email Kyle Spitzer at [email protected] for the girls camp and Brody Wilson at [email protected] for the boys camp.
Trending
-
NEWS2 years ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS7 months ago
Suspect indicted, jailed in Tia Hutson murder
-
NEWS1 year ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS1 year ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS10 months ago
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
-
NEWS1 year ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
NEWS1 year ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS1 year ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint