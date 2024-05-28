Saint Jo Sports Awards

With summer here, school coaching staffs have started hosting summer sports camps.

While it might be too late to join the basketball camps at Bowie and Nocona going on this week, there are others on the horizon to sign your kids up for.

At Bowie next week on June 3-5 are football and softball camps.

The football camp is at the high school football stadium from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. It is for incoming 2-6th graders and will cost $60. To register online, go to the Bowie ISD Athletics Facebook page and scan a QR code so your kid will get a camp T-shirt. The camp will take walk-ups on the first day of camp if you are unable to do so before hand.

The Bowie softball camp will be split up into two sessions. Incoming 1-5th graders are scheduled for 8:30-11:30 a.m. while incoming 6-9th graders are scheduled for 12-3 p.m.

The camp will take place at the high school softball field. It will cost $60 per camper. There is a QR code you can scan to register online if you go to the Bowie ISD Athletics Facebook page.

You also can contact Coach Heather Daniell at 940-872-1511 or email her at [email protected].

At Nocona, volleyball and football camps are both scheduled for June 10-12.

The football camp will be at the high school football field and will be 9-11 a.m. Incoming kindergarten through ninth graders are welcome to sign up. The cost is $50 per camper.

If you register before June 7, you will get your camper a T-shirt. Walk-ups will be accepted, but a T-shirt cannot be guaranteed.

You can register online if you go to the Nocona ISD Athletics Facebook page and scan the QR Code. Checks and cash can be dropped off at the field house.

The Nocona volleyball camp will be split up into two sessions. The first session is for incoming 6-9th graders and will be at 9 a.m.-12 p.m. the second session is for incoming 1-5th graders and will be at 1-3 p.m.

Both sessions will be at the high school gym and will cost $50 per camper. Checks and cash can be dropped off at the junior high. You can contact Coach Kara Lucherk for more information.

You can scan a QR code at the Nocona ISD Athletics on a post from May 7 or you can contact Coach Kara Lucherk with more questions at [email protected].