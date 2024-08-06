NEWS
Amon Carter remained closed on Friday
Lake Amon G. Carter remains closed as the high lake level remains above the target of under 922 msl.
On Friday the level was 922.48 msl, and it is projected it could drop below the required 922 level early next week allowing the lake and its parks to reopen for boating, camping and swimming. Do not drive around barricades to enter these areas.
UPDATE – June 7 , As of now, Lake Amon Carter has re-opened. Selma Park remains closed due to electrical damage due to the flooding. (City of Bowie post)
NEWS
Commissioners to meet on Monday
A budget workshop and executive session on pending litigation top the 9 a.m. June 10 Montague County Commissioner’s Court session.
The agenda lists the executive session for deliberations with legal counsel for pending litigation, with any action to follow back in open session.
For the budget workshop, this item will be on the agendas during the next few months as elected and appointed officials can present their proposed budget requests. Many wait until the certified property values are released in July as the revenues become more clear for fiscal year 2024-25.
Monday’s agenda will include a presentation by members of Montague County 4-H on their past year’s activities and the Montague County Historical Commission also will receive a 2023 Distinguished Service Award for exceptional services.
Two members of the commission have submitted their resignations, Billy Moore and Tina R. Geurin, with the commission offering Dan Watson and Larry Veale as new members.
Other topics are: Consider an agreement for sign language interpreting services between the county justice of the peace two and Hired Hands, Inc.; budget adjustment for child safety revenue and expense for $26,787; budget adjustment to election judges/clerks for $11,855; budget adjustments in precinct three for $36,986 from the sale of property to machinery and equipment; and go out for sealed bids for base rock #1, #2 and oversize and chip rock.
NEWS
Child predator wanted in California captured follow FLOCK alert
By BARBARA GREEN

The Flock Safety System, being used on a 90-day trial by the Montague County Sheriff’s office, alerted officers to a stolen vehicle out of California, but it lead to the arrest of a wanted child sexual abuse suspect.
Last month Sheriff Marshall Thomas asked the commissioner’s court for approval to test out the system that accesses a database of cameras across the country that monitor traffic. During this trial the SO can access the cameras around Wichita County, used by those departments.
On May 28, Deputy Daniel Carter saw an alert for a stolen vehicle from California that was seen on U.S. Highway 287 and Farm-to-Market Road 369 in Wichita County and later on Fisher Road. Carter monitored the alerts and went to Hwy. 287 to watch for the possibly stolen vehicle.
Thomas explained Carter followed up with the California jurisdiction where the car was reported stolen, but then found Garnald Emarson Nickings, 59, Patterson, CA, had multiple warrants for sexual abuse of a child.
It appeared the warrants had not yet been entered into the national database. Carter also got a description of the man.
During his patrol Carter saw the suspect vehicle and saw it stop at Sunset Gas and Grill. The deputy called for backup with Investigator Ryan Blackburn arriving.
Nickings was arrested on the following warrants: Aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault of a victim under the age of 14, sexual abuse of a child continual sexual abuse, aggravated sexual assault of a child 10 years or older and aggravated sexual assault of child 10 years or younger.
Bonds totaled $500,000 and he remains in the county jail awaiting pick-up by California authorities.
Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.
NEWS
Bowie Council to hear report from its power provider
Members of the Bowie City Council will hear a presentation from its electric power provider on its rate and transmission cost when they meet at 6 p.m. on June 10.
A planning and goals’ workshop also is set to follow the regular meeting.
Ken Lindburg of Bryan Texas Utilities will meet with the council to review its bulk power costs with BTU and the city’s transmission costs. City Manager Bert Cunningham has been recommending changes to the city bill to help offset transmission costs the city has been absorbing.
Possible expenditures for the parks board to make repairs on the Pelham Park walking trail will be considered. A group of local walkers approached the council last month about making repairs to the decaying asphalt trail to help avoid accidents.
Two re-appointments to parks board also will be presented.
The city manager’s report will cover numerous topics including the Nelson Street bridge and the status of that project as well as the sewer line replacement program. He will discuss replacing a water line on Wichita Street, the lake line leak, storm siren testing and a meeting on the substation upgrade.
The only old item of business is the second reading of the ordinance adopting an updated water conservation and drought contingency plan.
Public comments conclude the regular council agenda.
