Lake Amon Carter reopens, Selma Park remains closed

Published

45 mins ago

on

As of now, Lake Amon Carter has re-opened. Selma Park remains closed due to electrical damage due to the flooding.

Boil orders lifted

Published

1 day ago

on

06/06/2024

By

The boil orders for Silver Lakes and customers of the Amon Carter Water Supply District have been lifted after correct testing came back on the water.

No debris dumping allow in Bowie Business Park

Published

2 days ago

on

06/05/2024

By

NO DUMPING – Officials with the Bowie Economic Development Corporation which owns the Bowie Business Park said there is a flier going around that indicates storm debris can be dumped at the Bowie Business Park along U.S. 287. This is totally incorrect and any dumping in this park area is illegal.

Silver Lakes residents under a boil order

Published

2 days ago

on

06/05/2024

By

City of Bowie water officials said residents who receive city water are now under a boil order following a problem repair on the water lines.

On Tuesday afternoon residents of the Amon Carter Water Supply District were placed under a boil order following a problematic repair.

