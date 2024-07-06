NEWS
Lake Amon Carter reopens, Selma Park remains closed
As of now, Lake Amon Carter has re-opened. Selma Park remains closed due to electrical damage due to the flooding.
NEWS
Boil orders lifted
The boil orders for Silver Lakes and customers of the Amon Carter Water Supply District have been lifted after correct testing came back on the water.
NEWS
No debris dumping allow in Bowie Business Park
NO DUMPING – Officials with the Bowie Economic Development Corporation which owns the Bowie Business Park said there is a flier going around that indicates storm debris can be dumped at the Bowie Business Park along U.S. 287. This is totally incorrect and any dumping in this park area is illegal.
NEWS
Silver Lakes residents under a boil order
City of Bowie water officials said residents who receive city water are now under a boil order following a problem repair on the water lines.
On Tuesday afternoon residents of the Amon Carter Water Supply District were placed under a boil order following a problematic repair.
