Amon Carter remains closed

As of Monday, Lake Amon G. Carter and Selma Park remained closed to boating traffic due to high water across the lake.

The lake was closed early Saturday morning as the lake level crested at 924.21 msl. This is 4.21 feet above what is considered full for the lake.

The closure referred to no boating, swimming or camping until the lake level drops back below 922 msl.

On Monday afternoon the lake level was at 923.56 msl dropping only slightly from the 924.21 msl on Saturday. One week ago the lake level was 920.94 msl.

Between May 25 and June 3 Texas Mesonet recorded a total of 3.26 inches of rain for Bowie and 4.38 inches of rain for Nocona.

May rain totals are 5.16 inches for Bowie and 7.54 inches in Nocona.

Lake Nocona is at 88.8% full at 825.66 msl. It is full at 827 msl.

City Manager Bert Cunningham said a dock repair man contacted him about going onto the lake to pick up a dock that had disconnected from its location.

The repairman pulled it back to the property site to avoid it being a hazard in the lake and to make repairs.

The city manager said the only real problem was some people in four-wheel drive vehicles broke into Selma Park and made a big, muddy mess driving around the campground and park.

Pictured: Selma Park during the Memorial Day holiday weekend. (Bowie News file photo)