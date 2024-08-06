Workshop series plan to teach how to preserve your harvest

The 58th annual Jim Bowie Days is just a few weeks away so it is time to start planning your activities so your schedule will be all set up to enjoy all the fun.

The longest running festival in Bowie, Jim Bowie Days is always the last full week of June running June 22-29.

For those interested in creating a float for the parade the deadline to enter is by 5 p.m. on June 17. Theme for the parade is “Can’t Eclipse Texas.”

The parade rolls through downtown at 10:30 a.m. on June 29. Prizes will go to the first place winners in the categories of business, equestrian, riding club, youth or sports organization and civic or church. The parade will feature Jim Bowie Days pioneer royalty, rodeo royal contestants, along with antique cars, riding clubs and kids are invited to ride their decorated bicycles.

As always the first big event is the Jim Bowie Days Fishing Tournament on June 22. Registration starts at 5 a.m. at Selma Park boat ramp with the first cast to fly at 6 a.m.

Read the full story on the Jim Bowie Days schedule in the weekend Bowie News.