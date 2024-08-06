COUNTY LIFE
Bowie Pool opens in time for heat surge
COUNTY LIFE
Conservator brings Dell Motley artwork back to life
After a little more than a year of cleaning and putting the puzzle back together, the two large pieces of leather art created by Nocona artist Dell Motley were unveiled to members of the Tales ‘N’ Trails Museum this week.
At Tuesday night’s general membership meeting the covers were pulled away from the Good Shepherd and the Ten Commandments as the bright white lilies and blue sky of the pieces once more shined. Victoria Lupia, objects conservator with Legacy Conservation, has been hard at work to preserve the work of Motley as she was hired by the board to give them new life and a future.
Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.
Pictured above: Victoria Lupia unveiled the restored leather art of Dell Motley of Nocona. (News photo by Barbara Green)
COUNTY LIFE
Make your plans for the upcoming Jim Bowie Days so you don’t miss the fun
The 58th annual Jim Bowie Days is just a few weeks away so it is time to start planning your activities so your schedule will be all set up to enjoy all the fun.
The longest running festival in Bowie, Jim Bowie Days is always the last full week of June running June 22-29.
For those interested in creating a float for the parade the deadline to enter is by 5 p.m. on June 17. Theme for the parade is “Can’t Eclipse Texas.”
The parade rolls through downtown at 10:30 a.m. on June 29. Prizes will go to the first place winners in the categories of business, equestrian, riding club, youth or sports organization and civic or church. The parade will feature Jim Bowie Days pioneer royalty, rodeo royal contestants, along with antique cars, riding clubs and kids are invited to ride their decorated bicycles.
As always the first big event is the Jim Bowie Days Fishing Tournament on June 22. Registration starts at 5 a.m. at Selma Park boat ramp with the first cast to fly at 6 a.m.
Read the full story on the Jim Bowie Days schedule in the weekend Bowie News.
COUNTY LIFE
Workshop series plan to teach how to preserve your harvest
If you want to enjoy your garden harvest throughout the season attend the introduction workshop Preserving the Harvest from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on June 11 at the United Presbyterian Church, 300 W. Nelson in Bowie.
Presented by AgriLife Extension Agent Melanie Stott, participants can learn about the four-part class and sign up for an upcoming class. This is a come and go workshop for information on the program. Please RSVP to 940-894-2831.
Trending
-
NEWS2 years ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS7 months ago
Suspect indicted, jailed in Tia Hutson murder
-
NEWS1 year ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS1 year ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS10 months ago
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
-
NEWS1 year ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
NEWS1 year ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS2 years ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint