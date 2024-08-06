Bowie Pool opens in time for heat surge

After a little more than a year of cleaning and putting the puzzle back together, the two large pieces of leather art created by Nocona artist Dell Motley were unveiled to members of the Tales ‘N’ Trails Museum this week.

At Tuesday night’s general membership meeting the covers were pulled away from the Good Shepherd and the Ten Commandments as the bright white lilies and blue sky of the pieces once more shined. Victoria Lupia, objects conservator with Legacy Conservation, has been hard at work to preserve the work of Motley as she was hired by the board to give them new life and a future.

Pictured above: Victoria Lupia unveiled the restored leather art of Dell Motley of Nocona. (News photo by Barbara Green)

Victoria Lupia explained in intricate work done on preserving The Good Shepherd.