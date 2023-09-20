SCHOOL NEWS
TEA delays A-F accountability ratings
The staff at the Texas Education Agency this past week announced a temporary delay in the release of 2023 A-F accountability ratings for districts and campuses, originally scheduled for Sept. 28.
The A-F system is a tool that evaluates how well districts and campuses help students reach certain learning goals. As prescribed by statute, A-F ratings must balance multiple objectives to ensure a rigorous, transparent, and fair system, and are based on:
A. Achievement – how well all students have learned certain academic content – and
B. Progress – how much all students have gained academically over the course of the year
C. Closing the Gaps – how well schools raise academic performance among certain groups of students.
Lee Ann Farris, assistant superintendent, told the Bowie School Trustees Monday night, the state used 2018-2019 , plus 2020-21 data which was impacted significantly by COVID. Those comparisons were not really “apples to apples,” and a lot of schools went down in the ratings.
Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.
SCHOOL NEWS
Nocona Indians celebrate homecoming
SCHOOL NEWS
Bowie High homecoming moves inside, lightning cancels game
Sterling Harrington and Kaitlyn Fitzgerald were crowned 2023 Bowie High School Homecoming royalty during impromptu ceremonies in the gym. Lightning delayed and eventually canceled the game, but ceremonies moved inside the school. All members of the homecoming court are shown with the royals.
SCHOOL NEWS
Campuses ready curriculum meetings
Each campus in the Bowie Independent School District will conduct a curriculum/parent orientation meeting during the next two months.
The programs will be at 5:30 p.m. with elementary on Sept. 12, junior high on Sept. 18 and intermediate Oct. 3. The high school program will be at 6 p.m. on Oct. 2.
The principal will conduct the Title 1 presentation and share parent’s right to know about programs, services, and how BISD wants to partner with parents for student success.
Guests also will hear from the classes or grade levels on expectations, curriculum resources used, how to access curriculum, grading, homework and how to help your child. The BISD staff encourages you to attend and be an active participant in your child’s education.
Trending
-
NEWS10 months ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS5 months ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS9 months ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS5 months ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
NEWS8 months ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS10 months ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint
-
NEWS2 months ago
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
-
NEWS5 months ago
UTV driver killed in crash