Connect with us

SCHOOL NEWS

TEA delays A-F accountability ratings

Published

9 hours ago

on

The staff at the Texas Education Agency this past week announced a temporary delay in the release of 2023 A-F accountability ratings for districts and campuses, originally scheduled for Sept. 28.
The A-F system is a tool that evaluates how well districts and campuses help students reach certain learning goals. As prescribed by statute, A-F ratings must balance multiple objectives to ensure a rigorous, transparent, and fair system, and are based on:
A. Achievement – how well all students have learned certain academic content – and
B. Progress – how much all students have gained academically over the course of the year
C. Closing the Gaps – how well schools raise academic performance among certain groups of students.
Lee Ann Farris, assistant superintendent, told the Bowie School Trustees Monday night, the state used 2018-2019 , plus 2020-21 data which was impacted significantly by COVID. Those comparisons were not really “apples to apples,” and a lot of schools went down in the ratings.

Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SCHOOL NEWS

Nocona Indians celebrate homecoming

Published

9 hours ago

on

09/20/2023

By

The Nocona Indians salute during the opening National Anthem as they prepared to take on the Chico Dragons. (Photo by Barbara Green)
Skyler Smith was crowned the 2023 Nocona High School Homecoming Queen in ceremonies last Friday night. Her parents Zac and Sommer Smith look on as 2022 Queen Calli Womack. (Photo by Barbara Green)
Nocona Coach Blake Crutsinger gets a hug from Lindsey Sansing, granddaughter of Jack Crain, the Nocona football great for home the stadium is named. A special homecoming game ball was presented to the coach by Sansing prior to the start of Friday’s ball game.
Continue Reading

SCHOOL NEWS

Bowie High homecoming moves inside, lightning cancels game

Published

1 week ago

on

09/13/2023

By

Sterling Harrington and Kaitlyn Fitzgerald were crowned 2023 Bowie High School Homecoming royalty during impromptu ceremonies in the gym. Lightning delayed and eventually canceled the game, but ceremonies moved inside the school. All members of the homecoming court are shown with the royals.

Sterling Harrington and Kaitlyn Fitzgerald are crowned Bowie High School Homecoming king and queen Friday night. (Photos by Jordan Neal)

Continue Reading

SCHOOL NEWS

Campuses ready curriculum meetings

Published

2 weeks ago

on

09/09/2023

By

Each campus in the Bowie Independent School District will conduct a curriculum/parent orientation meeting during the next two months.
The programs will be at 5:30 p.m. with elementary on Sept. 12, junior high on Sept. 18 and intermediate Oct. 3. The high school program will be at 6 p.m. on Oct. 2.
The principal will conduct the Title 1 presentation and share parent’s right to know about programs, services, and how BISD wants to partner with parents for student success.
Guests also will hear from the classes or grade levels on expectations, curriculum resources used, how to access curriculum, grading, homework and how to help your child. The BISD staff encourages you to attend and be an active participant in your child’s education.

Continue Reading
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Trending