TEA delays A-F accountability ratings

The staff at the Texas Education Agency this past week announced a temporary delay in the release of 2023 A-F accountability ratings for districts and campuses, originally scheduled for Sept. 28.

The A-F system is a tool that evaluates how well districts and campuses help students reach certain learning goals. As prescribed by statute, A-F ratings must balance multiple objectives to ensure a rigorous, transparent, and fair system, and are based on:

A. Achievement – how well all students have learned certain academic content – and

B. Progress – how much all students have gained academically over the course of the year

C. Closing the Gaps – how well schools raise academic performance among certain groups of students.

Lee Ann Farris, assistant superintendent, told the Bowie School Trustees Monday night, the state used 2018-2019 , plus 2020-21 data which was impacted significantly by COVID. Those comparisons were not really “apples to apples,” and a lot of schools went down in the ratings.

