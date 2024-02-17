Early voting for primaries opens Tuesday

Early voting for the March 5 party primary elections begins on Feb. 20 and turns through March 1 and will include extended hours.

There will be four locations in the county for voting in person: Montague County Annex Community Room, Montague; H.J. Justin Building, Nocona; Saint Jo Civic Center, Saint Jo and Bowie Senior Citizens Center, Bowie. Voters may cast ballots at any of these locations.

Early voting is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at those four locations starting Feb. 20 and going through Feb. 23. Extended early voting hours at all locations will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Feb. 24; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Feb. 25 and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 26-March 1.

For the party primaries a voter will select their party when they sign in at the poll book, and that specific ballot will be printed out for the voter. If there is a runoff a voter can only vote in that specific party’s primary runoff.

