Early voting for primaries opens Tuesday
Early voting for the March 5 party primary elections begins on Feb. 20 and turns through March 1 and will include extended hours.
There will be four locations in the county for voting in person: Montague County Annex Community Room, Montague; H.J. Justin Building, Nocona; Saint Jo Civic Center, Saint Jo and Bowie Senior Citizens Center, Bowie. Voters may cast ballots at any of these locations.
Early voting is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at those four locations starting Feb. 20 and going through Feb. 23. Extended early voting hours at all locations will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Feb. 24; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Feb. 25 and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 26-March 1.
For the party primaries a voter will select their party when they sign in at the poll book, and that specific ballot will be printed out for the voter. If there is a runoff a voter can only vote in that specific party’s primary runoff.
Read more one early in the weekend Bowie News.
Growing subdivisions concern local longtime citizens
By BARBARA GREEN
[email protected]
Citizens concerned about the development of subdivisions in rural Montague County brought their concerns to the commissioner’s court during public comments Monday.
The courtroom was filled with a variety of people and it was unclear exactly how many were present for the property discussion. Jennifer Tellef requested time to speak during comments and was directed by County Judge Kevin Benton to stick with the three-minute limit and noted members of the court cannot discuss it.
Tellef said she is a home school mom of eight who lives on 28 acres at Montague, and she recently found out a Florida developer has purchased 239 acres at 605 Haney Road site of the Stonebridge Venue with plans to develop housing and a homeowner’s association.
“We have neighbors that raise goats near there and others who have lived here all their lives. When they learned about it they said ‘Guess we don’t live in the country any more,’” she stated.
Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.
Political rally hosted on Feb. 15 in Bowie
The Amity Club of Bowie GFWC Texas invites you to Meet the Candidates at a soup dinner and political rally on Feb. 15.
Dinner will feature soups made by the club members and there will be a live auction for desserts. Dinner is by donation only and begins at 5:30 p.m. in the Bowie Community Center, 413 Pelham Street.
All donations support the scholarships presented annually to Bowie, Gold-Burg School graduates and North Central Texas College students.
The political rally will start at 6:30 p.m. There will be an open forum for questions to the candidates. Local, district and state congressional candidates have been invited to attend.
Questions can be directed to Patti Poe at 940-867-3973 or [email protected].
Mardi Gras Nocona Style celebrates big despite rain showers
