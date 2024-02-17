Connect with us

COUNTY LIFE

Early voting for primaries opens Tuesday

Published

2 hours ago

on

Early voting for the March 5 party primary elections begins on Feb. 20 and turns through March 1 and will include extended hours.
There will be four locations in the county for voting in person: Montague County Annex Community Room, Montague; H.J. Justin Building, Nocona; Saint Jo Civic Center, Saint Jo and Bowie Senior Citizens Center, Bowie. Voters may cast ballots at any of these locations.
Early voting is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at those four locations starting Feb. 20 and going through Feb. 23. Extended early voting hours at all locations will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Feb. 24; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Feb. 25 and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 26-March 1.
For the party primaries a voter will select their party when they sign in at the poll book, and that specific ballot will be printed out for the voter. If there is a runoff a voter can only vote in that specific party’s primary runoff.

Read more one early in the weekend Bowie News.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

COUNTY LIFE

Growing subdivisions concern local longtime citizens

Published

3 days ago

on

02/14/2024

By

By BARBARA GREEN
[email protected]
Citizens concerned about the development of subdivisions in rural Montague County brought their concerns to the commissioner’s court during public comments Monday.
The courtroom was filled with a variety of people and it was unclear exactly how many were present for the property discussion. Jennifer Tellef requested time to speak during comments and was directed by County Judge Kevin Benton to stick with the three-minute limit and noted members of the court cannot discuss it.
Tellef said she is a home school mom of eight who lives on 28 acres at Montague, and she recently found out a Florida developer has purchased 239 acres at 605 Haney Road site of the Stonebridge Venue with plans to develop housing and a homeowner’s association.
“We have neighbors that raise goats near there and others who have lived here all their lives. When they learned about it they said ‘Guess we don’t live in the country any more,’” she stated.

Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.

Jennifer Tellef talks with commissioner’s court members about concerns citizens have about growing subdivisions in the county. (Photo by Barbara Green)
Continue Reading

COUNTY LIFE

Political rally hosted on Feb. 15 in Bowie

Published

3 days ago

on

02/14/2024

By

The Amity Club of Bowie GFWC Texas invites you to Meet the Candidates at a soup dinner and political rally on Feb. 15.
Dinner will feature soups made by the club members and there will be a live auction for desserts. Dinner is by donation only and begins at 5:30 p.m. in the Bowie Community Center, 413 Pelham Street.
All donations support the scholarships presented annually to Bowie, Gold-Burg School graduates and North Central Texas College students.
The political rally will start at 6:30 p.m. There will be an open forum for questions to the candidates. Local, district and state congressional candidates have been invited to attend.
Questions can be directed to Patti Poe at 940-867-3973 or [email protected].

Continue Reading

COUNTY LIFE

Mardi Gras Nocona Style celebrates big despite rain showers

Published

3 days ago

on

02/14/2024

By

The Nocona Mardi Gras gator hands out beads and goodies along the parade route.
Krewe de Barkus the canine parade hands out its awards. Information on the winners was unavailable at presstime and we hope to have it for our readers by the Saturday edition. See more photos in the mid-week Bowie News.
ATV riders took part in the Friday evening ATV parade in Mardi Gras Nocona Style. (photo by Maddie Ferguson)
Continue Reading
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Trending