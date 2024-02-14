Growing subdivisions concern local longtime citizens

By BARBARA GREEN

[email protected]

Citizens concerned about the development of subdivisions in rural Montague County brought their concerns to the commissioner’s court during public comments Monday.

The courtroom was filled with a variety of people and it was unclear exactly how many were present for the property discussion. Jennifer Tellef requested time to speak during comments and was directed by County Judge Kevin Benton to stick with the three-minute limit and noted members of the court cannot discuss it.

Tellef said she is a home school mom of eight who lives on 28 acres at Montague, and she recently found out a Florida developer has purchased 239 acres at 605 Haney Road site of the Stonebridge Venue with plans to develop housing and a homeowner’s association.

“We have neighbors that raise goats near there and others who have lived here all their lives. When they learned about it they said ‘Guess we don’t live in the country any more,’” she stated.

