COUNTY LIFE
Growing subdivisions concern local longtime citizens
By BARBARA GREEN
Citizens concerned about the development of subdivisions in rural Montague County brought their concerns to the commissioner’s court during public comments Monday.
The courtroom was filled with a variety of people and it was unclear exactly how many were present for the property discussion. Jennifer Tellef requested time to speak during comments and was directed by County Judge Kevin Benton to stick with the three-minute limit and noted members of the court cannot discuss it.
Tellef said she is a home school mom of eight who lives on 28 acres at Montague, and she recently found out a Florida developer has purchased 239 acres at 605 Haney Road site of the Stonebridge Venue with plans to develop housing and a homeowner’s association.
“We have neighbors that raise goats near there and others who have lived here all their lives. When they learned about it they said ‘Guess we don’t live in the country any more,’” she stated.
Political rally hosted on Feb. 15 in Bowie
The Amity Club of Bowie GFWC Texas invites you to Meet the Candidates at a soup dinner and political rally on Feb. 15.
Dinner will feature soups made by the club members and there will be a live auction for desserts. Dinner is by donation only and begins at 5:30 p.m. in the Bowie Community Center, 413 Pelham Street.
All donations support the scholarships presented annually to Bowie, Gold-Burg School graduates and North Central Texas College students.
The political rally will start at 6:30 p.m. There will be an open forum for questions to the candidates. Local, district and state congressional candidates have been invited to attend.
Questions can be directed to Patti Poe at 940-867-3973 or [email protected].
Mardi Gras Nocona Style celebrates big despite rain showers
Commissioners to hear battery storage company request
Members of the Montague County Commissioner’s Court will meet at 9 a.m. on Feb. 12 with the agenda opening with a presentation by Samsung Renewable representatives regarding a proposed Fortissimo Battery Energy Storage System which is in development.
This company is interested in installing a battery storage facility which provides power to the state grid in the Forestburg area. Officials have indicated they may request an abatement for the large metal shipping container units where the batteries would be stored.
Sheriff Marshall Thomas will present the 2023 racial profiling report and County Clerk Kim Jones will ask to transfer $3,000 from records management to pay salary for training a new employee.
Tax Assessor-Collector Kathy Phillips will ask to issue homestead refunds to Kenneth Tipton for $4,600.17 and to Jesus Hernandez for $4,184.32.
The court will consider a services agreement between the county and the Texas Association of Counties information resource agency, along with the 2024 TAC ARTS renewal agreement.
The remainder of the agenda focuses on land and road topics. Peba Oil & Gas will seek right-of-way bores on Cobb Hollow Road in precinct four and will pay $500 in fees for that process.
Precinct four is seeking to vacate a 248-foot portion of Jefferson Street and a 188-foot portion of Bowie Street in Montague, along with a preliminary plat for 10 lots in the Robb Addition Subdivision also in precinct four.
Precinct two also has requested to enter the Alfred Gordon property on Well Service Road to clear a fence line.
