SPORTS
Saint Jo Girls Interview
SPORTS
Forestburg Boys Interview
SPORTS
Basketball Roundup
Nocona
Both Nocona teams won senior night on Friday against tough Windthorst teams.
The Lady Indians dominated with a 71-39 win to wrap up their sixth straight district title. The Indians won 65-50 to stay undefeated and in first place in the district.
The Nocona girls came into the game confident. The sixth ranked team in the state in 2A according to the latest Texas Association of Basketball Coaches poll had outscored district opponents 590-187. The first game the Lady Indians beat the Lady Trojans 51-27.
Still, Windthorst was the second seeded team in the district with its only loss coming against Nocona. If anyone was going to challenge the Lady Indians it would be the Lady Trojans.
Nocona made sure there were no thoughts about upsets.
The Lady Indians came out firing, scoring 24 and 23 points in the first two quarters. Nocona’s press defense was creating transition scoring opportunities that allowed the team to score quickly while limiting Windthorst’s offense.
The Lady Indians led 47-16 at halftime.
Naturally there was a drag in the second half with Nocona up 30 or more points.
The Lady Trojans had their best offensive stretch in the third quarter, keeping up with the Lady Indians and only getting outscored 18-15.
Nocona then slowed the pace down to limit Windthorst’s opportunities in the fourth quarter. Despite the Lady Trojans actually outscoring the Lady Indians for the only stretch in the game, it was only by two points as neither team scored in double-figures.
Nocona won 71-39.
The Nocona boy’s were confident heading into the game with an undefeated district record, but had barely survived second place Seymour not once, but twice.
Still, the Indians had their full team again as the suspensions from the on-court altercation against Olney had been served.
Windthorst had a chance to possibly jump to second place ahead of Seymour if the Trojans could win.
Despite Nocona being ranked the 12th best team in the state in 2A in the same poll, the Indians margin of victory had not quite been as dominant as the girls team.
Still, the Indians came out in the first half and dominated.
Nocona outscored Windthorst 18-8 in the first quarter and 20-9 in the second quarter as the Indians were in control, up 38-17 at halftime.
The Trojans offense woke up in the third quarter and nearly doubled their first half total with 15 points. Thankfully, Nocona’s offense was still scoring at a scorching pace with 19 points as it led 57-32 heading into the fourth quarter.
The Indians did not have a good end to the game as Windthorst’s offense upped the antee in the final period. Nocona’s offense, no longer concerned with scoring, was limited to eight points while the Trojans scored a game high 18 points.
Still, the Indians won by a comfortable margin 65-50.
Gold-Burg vs Prairie Valley boys
The Gold-Burg Bears were able to pull ahead in the second half against Prairie Valley on Friday night.
The Bears won 50-39 in a game that was much closer than that final score for the first three quarters.
Gold-Burg came into the game hoping it could hold on to its fourth place in the district standings with a 3-5 record. Prairie Valley had a 2-7 record, but knew it could compete and beat almost any team in the district despite its largely youthful team.
It was a close first quarter as the Bears led only 13-12. The Bulldogs did a good job of playing defense in the second quarter, limiting Gold-Burg to only six points while not slowing down their offense at all.
Prairie Valley outscored the Bears 14-6 and led 26-19 at halftime.
Gold-Burg bounced back and the teams played a competitive third quarter. The Bears outscored the Bulldogs 12-9 as Prairie Valley’s lead was cut to 35-31 heading into the fourth quarter.
Gold-Burg’s defense then came alive, with its press creating costly turnovers it could convert into quick points in transition. The Bulldogs had 13 turnovers in the final period while also scoring only four points.
The Bears ran away with the game, scoring 19 points in the final period as they won with the double-digit margin 50-39.
Missing scores
Coaches from both Bellevue basketball teams did not return emails with information about Friday’s game against Midway.
The Gold-Burg Lady Bears basketball team had to cancel its season for having too few players.
Prairie Valley was originally scheduled to play them on Friday, but did not.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.
SPORTS
Bowie basketball teams lose to City View
Boys
The Bowie Jackrabbits lost a tough game against City View on Friday night.
The Mustangs won 65-42 in a game that was moved to Alvord because of a water leak at Bowie’s gym.
The Jackrabbits came into the game as underdogs, trying to hold on to its fourth place in the district standings with a 5-4 record.
Against a 6-2 City View team, it was going to be tough.
Early on, the Mustangs almost blanked Bowie in the first quarter.
A couple of free throws were the only offense the Jackrabbits could get to open the game while City View led 15-2.
Bowie answered well offensively in the second quarter, making four 3-pointers and outscoring the Mustangs, but City View still led by double-digits 28-18 at halftime.
The Mustangs had their best offensive stretch in the third quarter, scoring 22 points as they knocked in three 3-pointers.
The Jackrabbits got all of their scoring during the period from the bench players as the four combined to score 12 points.
It did not help Bowie catch up, but the team was still finding some success heading into the fourth quarter.
The Jackrabbits competed well with City View in the final period, but with the team down 20 points heading into it, it only made the final score more respectful.
The Mustangs won 65-42.
Girls
The Bowie Lady Rabbits lost a tough game against City View on Friday night.
The Lady Mustangs won 49-27 against the Lady Rabbits.
Bowie came into the game following its first district win against Henrietta which was a close game. Facing a City View team trying to lock up the district title would be a tall order, especially with leading scorer Ziba Robbins missing the game due to injury.
The Lady Rabbits fell behind 13-6 after the first quarter and trailed 25-12 at halftime.
The third quarter was Bowie’s most competitive of the game as the team scored in double-figures for the only time in the game as four different players made one basket.
Unfortunately, the Lady Rabbits could not slow down the Lady Mustangs, who kept scoring consistently in the 11-13 range every quarter.
City View went on to win 49-27.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.
