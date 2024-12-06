NEWS
BISD trustees meet on Thursday
The regular meeting of the Bowie Independent District Board of Trustees was moved from June 17 to June 13 at 5:30 p.m.
Items on the agenda include the mid-year “summative evaluation” of Superintendent Blake Enlow in closed session. Any action would be taken back in open session including any salary addendum.
In open session, the board will consider the proposed budgets of Montague, Jack and Clay County Tax Appraisal Districts. The BISD extends into the adjacent counties.
Texas Association of School Board policy updates on a variety of topics also will be presented.
Departmental updates will be offered from transportation, food service and custodial, maintenance and technology.
In other reports, the superintendent will provide information on the North Central Texas College P-Tech memo of understanding and look at the July board meeting dates.
Assistant Superintendent Lee Ann Farris will present the state assessment update, followed by campus summer updates from the principals and the monthly financials from the business director.
The meeting opens with recognition for the state golf team, state track participants and the state solo and ensemble musicians.
NEWS
BTU officials reviews city power bill components
By BARBARA GREEN
[email protected]
Ken Lindburg of Bryan Texas Utilities reviewed the City of Bowie’s transmission cost of service with council members Monday night explaining each item on the city’s monthly power bill.
While the discussion did not require any action, it provided information for councilors as they went into a workshop after the meeting where they discussed possible changes related to power cost recovery factor and other budgetary and planning needs.
BTU is the city’s bulk power provider with a long-term contract. The City of Bowie budgeted $4,474,005 for power in the 2023-24 budget.
Lindburg offered the city’s April bill as the example.
The line items that come directly from BTU include the energy charge, demand charge and fuel charge. The TCOS charge is a pass through from the state for transmission and for April made up 27% of the city’s bill. The bill also has an ERO fee.
Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News and watch for more from the Tuesday night meeting in your weekend Bowie News.
CORRECTION – There is an error in the amount of bulk power the city budgeted for 2023-24. The correct number is $4,474,005, not $474,005. We apologize for this error.
NEWS
Commissioners discuss possible lawsuit in closed session
By BARBARA GREEN
[email protected]
Members of the Montague County Commissioner’s Court opened their meeting with an award presentation to the historical commission and a review of the year by county 4-H members.
Wayne Woods, chairman of the county historical commission, and several members of the group were on hand to receive a 2023 Distinguished Service Award from the Texas Historical Commission.
County Judge Kevin Benton read the award which notes the many contributions these commissions provide for their communities across the state not only in preserving history, but also contributing to the economy through their work.
Woods thanked the court and invited them to the group’s fish fry in August that supports the work in preserving and restoring cemeteries in the county.
AgriLife Extension Agents Justin Hansard and Melanie Stott, who help coordinate the county 4-H clubs, invited the children to talk about their activities and awards this past year.
Top photo – Wayne Woods, chairman of the Montague County Historical Commission, accepts the Distinguished Service award with members of the commission. (Photo by Barbara Green)
Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.
NEWS
Commissioners to meet on Monday
A budget workshop and executive session on pending litigation top the 9 a.m. June 10 Montague County Commissioner’s Court session.
The agenda lists the executive session for deliberations with legal counsel for pending litigation, with any action to follow back in open session.
For the budget workshop, this item will be on the agendas during the next few months as elected and appointed officials can present their proposed budget requests. Many wait until the certified property values are released in July as the revenues become more clear for fiscal year 2024-25.
Monday’s agenda will include a presentation by members of Montague County 4-H on their past year’s activities and the Montague County Historical Commission also will receive a 2023 Distinguished Service Award for exceptional services.
Two members of the commission have submitted their resignations, Billy Moore and Tina R. Geurin, with the commission offering Dan Watson and Larry Veale as new members.
Other topics are: Consider an agreement for sign language interpreting services between the county justice of the peace two and Hired Hands, Inc.; budget adjustment for child safety revenue and expense for $26,787; budget adjustment to election judges/clerks for $11,855; budget adjustments in precinct three for $36,986 from the sale of property to machinery and equipment; and go out for sealed bids for base rock #1, #2 and oversize and chip rock.
