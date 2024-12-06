BISD trustees meet on Thursday

By BARBARA GREEN

Ken Lindburg of Bryan Texas Utilities reviewed the City of Bowie’s transmission cost of service with council members Monday night explaining each item on the city’s monthly power bill.

While the discussion did not require any action, it provided information for councilors as they went into a workshop after the meeting where they discussed possible changes related to power cost recovery factor and other budgetary and planning needs.

BTU is the city’s bulk power provider with a long-term contract. The City of Bowie budgeted $4,474,005 for power in the 2023-24 budget.

Lindburg offered the city’s April bill as the example.

The line items that come directly from BTU include the energy charge, demand charge and fuel charge. The TCOS charge is a pass through from the state for transmission and for April made up 27% of the city’s bill. The bill also has an ERO fee.

CORRECTION – There is an error in the amount of bulk power the city budgeted for 2023-24. The correct number is $4,474,005, not $474,005. We apologize for this error.