JBD golf tournament results are in.

The full week of Jim Bowie Days Celebrations started on Saturday with the golf tournament at Top of Lake Golf Club.

The golf tournament had two flights and was set up in a two-person scramble format.

The overall winner was the team of Curtis Payson and Colton Williams who played in the afternoon flight and finished with a score of 51.

The morning flight was won by Call Wells and Kevin Starry who shot 54. The second place finish in the flight was Wayne Leek and Wes Thomas who were one stroke behind with a 55.

Third place was shared between the teams J and P Tompkins along with Roger and Mike Cox.

The afternoon flight saw Wayne Leek and Kevin Starry team up and finish in second place as they shot 54. M. Childers and G. Leek finished in third place.

The longest drive winners were Greg Brown in the morning and Kenzie Jaresh in the afternoon. The closest to the pin winners were Corbin Leathers in the morning and Jaresh again in the afternoon.