Marie Jean (Fallin) McEwen

July 23, 1943 – June 26, 2024

NOCONA – Glenn Seay, 80, died June 26, 2024 at his home.

A graveside service was at 9:30 a.m. on July 1 at the Nocona Cemetery.

He was born July 23, 1943 to Hardy Lee Sr. and Pauline Solomon Seay in Belcherville at the family home. He grew up on the family ranch in Belcherville and graduated from Nocona High School. He attended Texas Christian University and enrolled in the Ranch Management Program where he graduated in 1963. He then returned to Nocona where he and his brother Hardy continued to raise cattle.

He married Sue Cooper on April 14, 1973. While ranching, he worked several years at the Nocona Boot Company before starting his own business, Seay Fence Company. He was elected to the Montague County Commissioner’s Court for four terms where he served in Precinct three.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Sue; sister, Birt Leanna Seay McKinzie and brothers, Warren Seay and Harold Seay.

He is survived by his daughters, Dianna Lynn O’Neal, Nocona and Julie Breedlove, Laguna Vista; son, Bradley Glenn Seay, Forestburg; four grandchildren; brother, Hardy Lee Seay, Bowie; his brothers- and sister-in-law and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorial donations can be made to the Nocona Carpenter Shop Meals on Wheels.

Arrangements entrusted to Jerry Woods Funeral Home of Nocona.