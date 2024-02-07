OBITUARIES
Marie Jean (Fallin) McEwen
December 13, 1937 – June 27, 2024
BOWIE – Marie Jean (Fallin) McEwen, 86, died June 27, 2024 in Bowie.
A memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. on July 8 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie, with Rex Hamilton officiating.
She was born Dec. 13, 1937 in O’Donnell, TX to Sidney and Cassie Fallin. She married Donald Wayne McEwen in Megargel on Oct. 29, 1955. She worked at numerous jobs but her favorite was owning and operating Marie’s Coffee Shop. She spent a lot of time at the American Association of Sheriff’s Posses and Riding Clubs arena where she would work in the concession stand.
She is preceded in death by her parents; spouse, Don McEwen; sister, Lillian and brothers, Junior, John and Kenneth.
She is survived by her children, Don McEwen, Charlie, TX, Delores McEwen, Glenwood, AR and Tommy McEwen, Montague; seven grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; brothers Leonard and Shorty; sister, Carolyn; one sister-in-law and numerous nieces and nephews.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
OBITUARIES
Judy Ann Patterson
February 22, 1951 – June 30, 2024
BOWIE – Judy Ann Patterson, 73, died June 30, 2024.
The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on July 2 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie. A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. on July 3 at the Voice of Triumph Assembly of God Church in Sunset, with Ernie Patterson officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery #3 near Chico.
She was born Feb. 22, 1951 in Port Lavaca to Virgil Owen and Dorothy Birdine (Rea) Ruddick. On Nov. 16, 1968 she married Ray Patterson in Alvord.
She was a 1988 ATI graduate with a degree in computers. She went to work for Martin Merietta and later at Texas Instruments as an assistant for several years. Then from 1995 to 2008 Judy was employed as junior buyer for Peerless Mfg.
She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Vernon Ruddick and sisters, Mirtle Dulaney and Marie Cude.
She is survived by her husband, Ray Patterson, Bowie; children, Ronnie Patterson, Alvord and Cristal Sifford, Decatur; two grandchildren; siblings, John Ruddick, Royce Ruddick, Ed Ruddick and Marla Patterson, all of Alvord, Everett Ruddick, Decatur, Marilyn Pope, Jackson, NC, Donnie Ruddick, Bridgeport, and Dale Ruddick, Blythe, AR and numerous nieces and nephews.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
OBITUARIES
Emma “Sue” Hull
April 14, 1964 – June 30, 2024
SAINT JO – Emma “Sue” Hull, 60, died June 30, 2024.
A visitation was from 6 to 8 p.m. on July 2 at Scott Funeral Home in Saint Jo. A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on July 3 at Scott Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Mountain Park Cemetery in Saint Jo.
She was born on April 14, 1964 in Dallas to Ronnie Sutton and Pauline Rankin.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Pauline McBride; sister, Shelia Sutton; brother, Noble Sutton, Jr. and one granddaughter.
She is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Hardin, Krum; sons, Robert Kennedy, Sanger, Donny Sutton, Saint Jo and Justin Sutton, Krum; nine grandchildren; one great-granddaughter and her best friend.
Arrangements entrusted to Scott Funeral Home of Saint Jo.
OBITUARIES
Glenn Seay
July 23, 1943 – June 26, 2024
NOCONA – Glenn Seay, 80, died June 26, 2024 at his home.
A graveside service was at 9:30 a.m. on July 1 at the Nocona Cemetery.
He was born July 23, 1943 to Hardy Lee Sr. and Pauline Solomon Seay in Belcherville at the family home. He grew up on the family ranch in Belcherville and graduated from Nocona High School. He attended Texas Christian University and enrolled in the Ranch Management Program where he graduated in 1963. He then returned to Nocona where he and his brother Hardy continued to raise cattle.
He married Sue Cooper on April 14, 1973. While ranching, he worked several years at the Nocona Boot Company before starting his own business, Seay Fence Company. He was elected to the Montague County Commissioner’s Court for four terms where he served in Precinct three.
He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Sue; sister, Birt Leanna Seay McKinzie and brothers, Warren Seay and Harold Seay.
He is survived by his daughters, Dianna Lynn O’Neal, Nocona and Julie Breedlove, Laguna Vista; son, Bradley Glenn Seay, Forestburg; four grandchildren; brother, Hardy Lee Seay, Bowie; his brothers- and sister-in-law and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial donations can be made to the Nocona Carpenter Shop Meals on Wheels.
Arrangements entrusted to Jerry Woods Funeral Home of Nocona.
