OBITUARIES
Amanda Ellisa Horton
August 7, 1992 – March 20, 2024
NOCONA – Amanda Ellisa Horton, 31, died March 20, 2024 in Wichita Falls, TX.
A visitation was from 2 – 4 p.m. on March 23 at Jerry Woods Funeral Home Chapel in Nocona. A funeral service was at 2 p.m. on March 24 at The Veranda Inn officiated by Karen McCord. Interment followed in Nocona Cemetery.
She was born to David Wade and Brandy Horton on Aug. 7, 1992 in Gainesville.
She is preceded in death by her grandfather.
She is survived by her parents, Brandy Horton, Nocona and David Wade, Moore, OK; her grandmother; children, Devon Killen and Brielle Hernandez, both of Nocona and sister, Cally Wade, Denton.
Memorial donations may be made to strayevol.org/donate or Lucky Paws Animal Shelter, 653 Airport Rd., Nocona, TX 76255.
Arrangements entrusted to Jerry Woods Funeral Home of Nocona.
OBITUARIES
Sherman Clay Edwards
December 12, 1951 – March 13, 2024
BOWIE – Sherman Clay Edwards, 72, died March 13, 2024.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on March 20, at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie. A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. on March 21 at the White Family Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Briar Creek Cemetery in Bowie.
He was born Dec. 12, 1951, in Shamrock, TX to Cecil and Mary Edwards. A 1970 graduate of Boswell High School in Saginaw, he also served in the United States Air Force.
He married Marilyn Apala on May 30, 1980 and they were together close to 44 years. He dedicated his working years to the family-owned E&S floor company in Saginaw, alongside his parents and brother. In his retirement he was a bus driver for Bowie Independent School District.
He is preceded in death by his son, Jaime Edwards; parents, Cecil Edwards and Mary Edwards and his brother, William Edwards.
He is survived by his wife, Marilyn Edwards; sons, Casey Edwards and Cody Edwards; daughter, Kimberly Wagner; his brother and sister-in-law; eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren as well as numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
OBITUARIES
Nelda Virginia Howard
August 28, 1949 – March 14, 2024
NOCONA – Nelda Virginia Howard, 74, died March 14, 2024.
Visitation was from 5 -7 p.m. on March 17 at Jerry Woods Funeral Home Chapel in Nocona. A funeral service was at 2 p.m. on March 18 at Valley View Baptist Church in Spanish Fort, officiated by Pastor Cameron Whitley. Interment followed at Liberty Chapel Cemetery in Montague County.
She was born Aug. 28, 1949 in Hondo, TX to Bill and Bernice Brown, and lived in Devine, TX for the duration of her childhood. She graduated from Devine High School in 1967. Pursuing career opportunities, she moved to San Antonio, where in 1969 she met Steven Thad Howard, and the two married on April 14, 1970. They then moved to Fort Leonard Wood, MO and in early 1972, they returned to Spanish Fort.
While living in Spanish Fort, she was an active Valley View Baptist Church leader and Sunday school teacher. She also was president of the Prairie Valley 4-H and a Texas Foster Care and Adoptive Services certified foster parent. She returned to Devine from 1990-1992, where she received treatment for and overcame stage four ovarian cancer. After returning from Devine in 1992, her family has since called Nocona home.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Bill Brown, Mike Brown, Roy Brown, Dusty Brown and Bob Brown.
She is survived by her husband, Steve Howard, Nocona; children, Heath Howard, Krum, Heather Porter, Elk City, OK, Hank Howard, Nocona and Hannah Whitley, Humble, TX; 13 grandchildren; one great-grandchild and siblings, Milton Brown, Karen Kohlleppel, Dana Palmquist, Mark Brown and Gaye Matthews.
Memorial donations may be made to Valley View Baptist Church, 6159 Hwy 103, Nocona, TX 76255.
Arrangements entrusted to Jerry Woods Funeral Home of Nocona.
OBITUARIES
Zaiden Knox Richardson
March 10, 2024 – March 10, 2024
NOCONA – Zaiden Knox Richardson came into this world and left it on March 10, 2024 in Wichita Falls.
A graveside service was at 2 p.m. on March 16 at Post Oak Cemetery in Jack County with the Rev. Mark Kunkel as the officiant.
He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Grace and Curt Vaughn and Pat Bussey and grandmother, Samantha Covey.
He is survived by his parents, Sara Bussey and Robert Richardson, Nocona; grandparents, Julie and Mike Coker, Henrietta, Katie Bussey and Dean Thompson, Nocona and Jimmy Bussey, Ryan, OK; great-grandparents, Jan and Cedar Campsey, Terral, OK and James Bussey, Ryan, OK; sister, Channing Curd and numerous aunts, uncle and cousins.
Arrangements entrusted to Jerry Woods Funeral Home of Nocona.
Trending
-
NEWS1 year ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS4 months ago
Suspect indicted, jailed in Tia Hutson murder
-
NEWS11 months ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS1 year ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS8 months ago
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
-
NEWS11 months ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
NEWS1 year ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS1 year ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint