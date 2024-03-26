Amanda Ellisa Horton

August 28, 1949 – March 14, 2024

NOCONA – Nelda Virginia Howard, 74, died March 14, 2024.

Visitation was from 5 -7 p.m. on March 17 at Jerry Woods Funeral Home Chapel in Nocona. A funeral service was at 2 p.m. on March 18 at Valley View Baptist Church in Spanish Fort, officiated by Pastor Cameron Whitley. Interment followed at Liberty Chapel Cemetery in Montague County.

She was born Aug. 28, 1949 in Hondo, TX to Bill and Bernice Brown, and lived in Devine, TX for the duration of her childhood. She graduated from Devine High School in 1967. Pursuing career opportunities, she moved to San Antonio, where in 1969 she met Steven Thad Howard, and the two married on April 14, 1970. They then moved to Fort Leonard Wood, MO and in early 1972, they returned to Spanish Fort.

While living in Spanish Fort, she was an active Valley View Baptist Church leader and Sunday school teacher. She also was president of the Prairie Valley 4-H and a Texas Foster Care and Adoptive Services certified foster parent. She returned to Devine from 1990-1992, where she received treatment for and overcame stage four ovarian cancer. After returning from Devine in 1992, her family has since called Nocona home.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Bill Brown, Mike Brown, Roy Brown, Dusty Brown and Bob Brown.

She is survived by her husband, Steve Howard, Nocona; children, Heath Howard, Krum, Heather Porter, Elk City, OK, Hank Howard, Nocona and Hannah Whitley, Humble, TX; 13 grandchildren; one great-grandchild and siblings, Milton Brown, Karen Kohlleppel, Dana Palmquist, Mark Brown and Gaye Matthews.

Memorial donations may be made to Valley View Baptist Church, 6159 Hwy 103, Nocona, TX 76255.

Arrangements entrusted to Jerry Woods Funeral Home of Nocona.