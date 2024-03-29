June 27, 1937 – March 27, 2024

SUNSET – Doris June “DJ” Rater, 86, died March 27, 2024.

The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on March 28 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie. A funeral service took place at 2 p.m. on March 29 at the Old Country Church in Bowie. Burial followed at Smyrna Cemetery.

DJ was born June 27, 1937 in Post Oak to Eva Corine Hufhines and D.L. Rater. He was a graduate of Bowie High School in 1955. He went on to Tarleton State College for one year before going into the Army in 1956 and serving two years in Germany.

In 1958, he returned home and married Lona Faye Wade. Three years later, their daughter Donna Lynn was born. DJ graduated from North Texas State University in 1962 while working in the Fort Worth Stockyards. He began teaching at Gainesville State Training School before moving to Forestburg and teaching fifth and sixth grade. After retiring from education, he began a successful fertilizer business. He also was a long-time farmer and rancher.

He is preceded in death by his parents, D.L. and Eva Rater and two infant daughters, Laurie Gayle Rater and Vickie Dale Rater.

DJ is survived by his wife, Lona Rater; daughter, Donna Singletary and husband Mark; grandsons, Brian Rater and wife Christi, Shane Hunt and wife Erica, and Joe Singletary and wife Laura; brother, Lon Rater; great-grandchildren, Slaton, Kellen, Cora, Josie, Hattie, Niesca, Carlos, Layla and Joe’L; brother in-law, Gorden Wade and wife Genell; sister in-law, Dee Vieth and husband Frank; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins and a lifetime’s worth of close friends.

Every day spent with family and friends was the best day ever as DJ would say.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

Paid publication